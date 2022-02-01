Bamboo Health Named Preferred Vendor for Association for Community Affiliated Plans

Bamboo Health is proud to work with ACAP as a Preferred Vendor to provide greater visibility into its 20 million members' care histories for optimized care coordination and engagement

Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, announced today that the company is a Preferred Vendor for the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP), a national trade association headquartered in Washington, D.C. that represents 74 not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans. Bamboo Health's mission to support the delivery of whole person care aligns with ACAP's mission to provide high-quality healthcare and strengthen its member plans' work to improve the health and well-being of underserved populations and those with complex healthcare needs.

"ACAP-member plans perform at a high level because they don't wait for their members to come over the transom of a doctor's office to discern and address their health needs," said ACAP CEO Meg Murray. "That's the essential value of care coordination at its best. We are delighted to partner with Bamboo Health, and look forward to giving our Safety Net Health Plans the opportunity to benefit from their expertise."

ACAP-member plans serve more than 20 million enrollees through Medicaid, Medicare, Health Insurance Marketplaces, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and other publicly supported government programs. Bamboo Health works with traditional health plans, including 32 payers, as well as Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, accountable care organizations, 45 state governments, and any entity accepting financial risk for member care, creating one of the largest, most interoperable care coordination networks. Bamboo Health's health plan products and services utilize behavioral health, crisis management, as well as admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) data. Together, the two organizations share a vision to facilitate and support every health plan, provider, and care team member across the nation to efficiently coordinate care, increase care accessibility, affordability, and quality.

"Bamboo Health is proud to join the Association for Community Affiliated Plans to help engage its health plans and 20-million-member network in well-coordinated care," said Rob Cohen, CEO of Bamboo Health. "Bamboo Health's solutions and technology platform enable ACAP organizations to optimize value-based care outcomes by delivering health data and actionable insights to support the delivery of whole person care through improved payer and provider collaboration. We're excited to roll out our health IT solutions and services to their health plans on a shared platform to enhance their patients' physical and behavioral health."

Bamboo Health's payer and health plan products and services allow for additional insight and reporting for transitions of care and quality metrics, including Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures. ACAP will also benefit from engagement of justice-involved members in care management and identification of support resources to help improve their health and reduce recidivism. Visit Bamboo Health's health plans webpage for additional information.

About Association for Community Affiliated Plans

ACAP represents 74 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit www.communityplans.net.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + Patient Ping) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,955 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

