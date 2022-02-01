WPP and Instacart Partner to Accelerate Online Grocery Advertising for CPG Brands

WPP WPP and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced a new partnership offering advertising solutions and measurement tools for CPG brands. The first of its kind partnership will give WPP and its clients early insight into Instacart Ads product offerings and access to new tools and features on the platform.

With the largest footprint across the CPG category globally, WPP recognized the importance of building advanced retail and commerce capabilities early on. The partnership with Instacart Ads, which offers a robust suite of advertising products, reflects WPP's commitment to lead the market by delivering advanced, end-to-end commerce solutions that allow brands to thrive in online environments.

As the inaugural Analytics API partner, WPP will gain access to a custom analytics API and data integration tool that enables WPP agencies to develop unique insights for clients, including basket analysis and lifetime value. The partnership will also include custom campaign measurement and management indexes to ensure clients can optimize spend and sustainable growth on the platform.

Additionally, the companies will co-develop the first Instacart Ads agency certification program designed to provide teams with an advanced level of proficiency across Instacart's app and products. As part of this commitment, WPP and Instacart Ads will collaborate on the learning agenda and content, and WPP teams will gain access to the certification program before it is launched to the general market. WPP has committed to having 1,000 employees certified by the program within the first six months of launch.

Doug Chavez, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at WPP, said: "The pandemic has rapidly transformed the way people shop and what they expect from brands online. This behavioral shift means we need to use cutting-edge advertising tools for brands that now need to connect and engage with their consumers across all channels. We are delighted that our new partnership with Instacart Ads will allow WPP agencies to deliver even more innovative solutions to clients that enhance the online grocery shopping experience."

Ryan Mayward, Vice President of Sales at Instacart, said: "Instacart Ads is designed to support brands of all sizes, helping them access the opportunity to deeply engage with their customers online. We're excited to partner with WPP to continue delivering that experience and together equip brands to succeed in the digital aisles with robust insights capabilities and educational resources."

