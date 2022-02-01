Merchant, River Wealth Advisors Partner to Set Stage for Next Generation of Growth

$1 Billion Central Pennsylvania RIA Completes Successful Leadership Succession
River Wealth Advisors (RWA), one of the largest independent registered investment advisory firms in Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley,, has entered a partnership with Merchant as the firm looks to accelerate growth under newly-elevated leadership. Chief executive officer Edward O'Gorman, CFA®, who assumes this new role after 11 years at the firm, and chief client officer Rebecca Stevenson McClure, who joined the firm in 2018, have taken these expanded leadership roles along with Merchant making a minority investment to support their ambitious growth plans.
"We have seen other firms in our region give up their independence through roll-up mergers. We saw an opportunity with Merchant to uphold our promise to our clients and our team members by maintaining majority ownership and day-to-day operational control at the local level," said O'Gorman, who also serves as chief investment officer of River Wealth Advisors. "This strategic partnership provides growth capital and resources to galvanize the future evolution of our firm."
RWA's partnership with Merchant, which closed in September 2021, sets the stage for the firm to build on an exceptional and distinctive client experience, implement formalized career development tracks for the firm's team members, and pursue organic and inorganic growth.
Merchant's deep, firsthand understanding of wealth management and its durable, long-term commitment of resources have already yielded results for RWA. Since September, RWA has surpassed $1 billion in assets and has formalized a team-based service model that offers clients access to RWA's expertise at all levels, including investment strategy, financial planning, and ongoing relationship management.
"RWA has been uniquely supportive of the advisor-client relationship, working with advisor teams in central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley to grow in a way that adds value well beyond the traditional wealth management offering. Also, a woman-owned, independent firm of its size is well-positioned to stand out as an attractive place for other advisors to bring their business. Our partnership is designed to help Ed, Becky and their team fully and truly capitalize on the future opportunity," said Tim Bello, managing partner at Merchant.
About River Wealth Advisors
River Wealth Advisors is an independent, fee-only, SEC-registered investment advisor, offering wealth management and retirement planning for individuals, business retirement plans, along with investment management for trusts and estates. The firm harnesses the skills of highly accredited and experienced professionals to assist clients in protecting and growing their assets. For more information, visit riverwealthadvisors.com.
About Merchant Investment Management, LLC
Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit www.merchantim.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005836/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.