Wellthy and New York Life Group Benefit Solutions Partner to Provide Caregiver Support Services to More Employees

Partnership to Help More Employers Support and Retain Caregiving Employees, Improve Workplace Productivity
Wellthy, a digital care concierge platform that partners with employers to find affordable, high-quality care for employees and their families, today announced a partnership with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions1, a leader in the group insurance market. Through the partnership, the Group Benefit Solutions business and Wellthy will collaborate to offer their shared clients a more timely and coordinated access to much-needed caregiving services and support.
"We are excited to partner with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions and are confident this partnership will have a big impact on how employers support their people," said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, Founder and CEO of Wellthy. "Together, we have the opportunity to take the burden off of family caregivers while helping employers improve productivity and retain top talent."
Wellthy's unique approach to caregiving support services goes beyond the traditional methods of pointing users to providers or facilities. The Company matches families with a dedicated Care Coordinator who manages their care plan, advocates for loved ones, and tackles tasks across medical, in-home, financial, legal, housing, and social and emotional needs. According to recent Wellthy data, 90% of employees reported feeling more engaged/less stressed at work due to Wellthy's platform, while 33% said Wellthy's support prevented them from taking a leave of absence or resigning due to caregiving reasons.
"This concept partnership with Wellthy well-represents the innovative support we seek to provide to those employers and employees who place their trust in New York Life," said Scott Berlin, senior vice president and head of Group Benefit Solutions and Group Membership Association Division for New York Life. "We recognize that employees are often quite stretched between striving to do more at work while also balancing life responsibilities that can include taking care of their families and loved ones. Providing a dedicated resource through our relationship with Wellthy allows employees to confidently know things are well-coordinated for their loved one. Offering employees peace of mind through a comprehensive approach to benefits is vitally important."
About Wellthy
Wellthy is a digital caregiving concierge. Wellthy uses dedicated Care Coordinators and a seamless technology platform to project manage healthcare for families with complex, chronic, and ongoing care needs. Wellthy takes the pain out of healthcare — scheduling appointments, finding the right specialists, researching treatment options, managing insurance, organizing records, communicating with family members and much more. Wellthy adds a layer of much-needed customer service to the health system — giving families help, hope and peace of mind. Get the care you and your loved ones deserve. With a Wellthy Care Coordinator, you'll always have someone on your side. Find out more at wellthy.com. Follow Wellthy on LinkedIn and Twitter (@WeAreWellthy)
1 Wellthy is not affiliated with New York Life.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005412/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.