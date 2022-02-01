Airwallex Bolsters US Team With Key Leadership Hires

Ravi Adusumilli joins the firm as SVP, Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development to unlock greater growth opportunities

Amid evolving regulatory landscape, Jas Randhawa will strengthen Airwallex's financial crime compliance function for the Group

Airwallex continues to grow its operations in the U.S., doubling its team to more than 50 since launching last August

Airwallex, a global fintech platform, announces the growth of its U.S. team with two key senior hires across its business development, partnerships, legal, and compliance teams as the business accelerates its growth in the U.S. and globally.

Ravi Adusumilli, SVP Global Head of Partnerships & Business Development: With 20+ years of experience in the tech space, Ravi will help Airwallex forge relationships with ecosystem partners and unlock greater growth opportunities for Airwallex globally. He has worked with some of the fastest-growing and most successful tech firms and start-ups, and was most recently with Pinterest, where he led their global business development and partnerships. He has also held leadership roles at Facebook and Netflix.



"I am thrilled to join Airwallex at an incredible stage of growth, and am inspired by its breadth of payment solutions and ability to help businesses solve complex global finance issues around the world," Ravi commented. "One of my biggest passions is to help businesses scale through strategic alliances and partnerships, and I look forward to supporting Airwallex in this way as we look to further enhance the value proposition for Airwallex's growing customer base."



"Compliance is one of the fundamental pillars of running a successful fintech business, and I am delighted to be joining such a talented and experienced international team," said Jas. "In the ever-changing regulatory environment, together with the rest of the team, we will aim to strengthen Airwallex's financial crime and fraud prevention frameworks and ensure that we continue to maintain the highest compliance standards in all markets where we operate."

Commenting on the senior appointments, Jack Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Airwallex, said, "It is incredibly exciting to see the level and diversity of talent that we have been able to bring into Airwallex. With a growing network that now spans across North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe, having in place a strong, global team is integral to our growth. Ravi and Jas possess strong backgrounds across fintech and their respective areas of expertise. We are pleased to have them join Airwallex as we look to continue to empower businesses to operate anywhere, anytime."

Airwallex first announced its launch into the U.S. in August 2021, and in just a few months' time, nearly doubled its team to over 50 people across product and engineering, legal, risk & compliance, partnerships and sales. Globally, Airwallex currently has more than 1,000 employees across 19 locations.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global payments platform with a mission to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at its core, Airwallex has built a financial infrastructure and platform to help businesses manage online payments, treasury and payout globally, without the constraints of the traditional financial system. Airwallex has secured over US$800 million since it was established in 2015, and is backed by world-leading investors. Today, the business operates with a team of over 1,000 employees across 19 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.airwallex.com/us.

