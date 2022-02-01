Capitol Hill Block Party Announces 2022 Festival Lineup

3-Day Celebration of Music and Arts Returns After Two-Year Hiatus
Capitol Hill Block Party today announced the full lineup of performers for its 24th music and arts festival scheduled for July 22-24 in the heart of Capitol Hill in the Pike/Pine corridor. Headliners include British singer/songwriter Charli XCX, New York-based electronic music producer Jai Wolf, as well as acclaimed DJ and producer, Diplo. Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Tuesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. PT.
"If there's ever been a time to have a community block party to celebrate Seattle's rich tradition of music and the arts, it's summer 2022," said Evan Johnson, Capitol Hill Block Party's talent buyer. "Local businesses – restaurants and bars in particular – have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. We're excited to help revitalize the neighborhood and bring attention back to the many independent businesses operating in the Pike/Pine Corridor."
Johnson and the Daydream State team learned a lot about safely throwing a festival during the pandemic in September 2021, when they hosted a multi-day event on the Seattle Center grounds called Day In • Day Out. "We're wide-eyed about the fact that we're still very much living with the pandemic, but confident we'll be able to hold a safe, enjoyable event that brings the local community together," he said.
Joining a strong lineup of national and international artists are a host of Northwest bands including blues rockers The Black Tones, Tacoma buzz-band Enumclaw and soul artist JusMoni.
"Providing a platform where local artists can continue to grow from the additional exposure is an important way to unify the local community and preserve our fiercely independent and artistic nature," said the event's associate producer, Kate Harris. "That's more important than ever since local bands haven't had as much of an opportunity to tour or perform locally. It's a great opportunity for them to share a bill with renowned national headliners."
To build upon the holistic cultural experience and energy of the festival, Capitol Hill Block Party will also host free community events and activities throughout the neighborhood. More details will be available later this year as the festival approaches.
"With our three-day festival as the centerpiece, we've worked hard to develop additional free programming that benefits the residents of Capitol Hill, our fundraising partners and Seattle at large," Harris said. "The entire neighborhood will be alive with activity this summer during the best weekend of the year."
Please visit the Capitol Hill Block Party website (www.capitolhillblockparty.com) for ticket pricing and programming information. Follow the event on Facebook (Capitol Hill Block Party), Instagram (@capitolhillblockparty) and Twitter (@CHBlockParty) to keep up with festival updates.
CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2022 FULL LINEUP
DIPLO • CHARLI XCX • JAI WOLF • TORO Y MOI • 100 GECS • REMI WOLF • DANNY BROWN • FLO MILLI • TOKIMONSTA • BEACH BUNNY • DUCKWRTH • THE BETHS • EVAN GIIA • CHET PORTER • CANNONS • SUDAN ARCHIVES • MANILA KILLA • IDK • TKAY MAIDZA • MAGDALENA BAY • KENNY MASON • ELA MINUS • CHLOE MORIONDO • LIZZY MCALPINE • ENUMCLAW • MICHELLE • IAN SWEET • BOYISH • DEMPSEY HOPE • THE BLACK TONES • ARCHIE • BREAKS & SWELLS • THE MOSS • THE GRIZZLED MIGHTY • TEZATALKS • BRENT AMAKER AND THE RODEO • LIVT • ALL STAR OPERA • RUDY • LA FONDA • LINDA FROM WORK • JANG • CLAUDINE MAGBAG • BIBLIOTEKA • ARIANA DEBOO • AMONG AUTHORS • TINSLEY • ERIK WALTERS • JULIETTE • LOVELY COLOURS • JUSMONI • TODD ZACK JR. • KING YOUNGBLOOD • SMALL PAUL • LAURELI • JOZA • JANE DON'T & FRIENDS • SEA LEMON • MOTUS • DAVE SHANAE • RELL BE FREE • HHERB (LIVE SET) • CHINESE AMERICAN BEAR • HALLEY GREG • PINK BOA • ALLA • SEIICHI • GOOD JOB • OH MY EYES
CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2022 SPONSORS
COLUMBIA • PERNOD RICARD • JAMESON • SOUTHERN GLAZER'S WINE & SPIRITS • RED BULL • WATERLOO • MUSICBC • HOMELIGHT • VERA PROJECT • DAYDREAM STATE • BARBOZA • NEUMOS • THE RUNAWAY • LOST LAKE CAFE & LOUNGE • COMET TAVERN • BIG MARIO'S PIZZA
CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY 2022 MEDIA PARTNERS
KEXP • KNDD • THE STRANGER • CROSSCUT • DOPNW • IHEARTMEDIA • C89.5 • MOVIN' 92.5 • YELP • WE COMMUNICATIONS • BOLSTER • SEE TICKETS
ABOUT CAPITOL HILL BLOCK PARTY
Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP) is an annual festival that celebrates the convergence of art, musical talent and community. Named one of USA Today's Best Music Festivals, CHBP offers an eclectic lineup across three days and six stages in one of Seattle's most historic neighborhoods. Known for attracting some of the greatest Northwest and national performers to Seattle, CHBP is one of the last independently owned festivals of its size in the U.S. The festival has a long history of partnering with local businesses to host community events, while also fundraising for non-profit organizations.
ABOUT DAYDREAM STATE
Daydream State owns and operates a number of Seattle's last independent venues, bars and restaurants while producing a myriad of year-round live events and festivals that celebrate the city's vibrant music and arts culture. Known for attracting some of the greatest local and national performers to the Pacific Northwest, the Daydream State team is dedicated to the preservation and proliferation of music, entertainment and hospitality to create one-of-a kind experiences. Learn more at DaydreamState.com
