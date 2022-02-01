FGI Names Sami Altaher as President

David DiPiero to Remain as CEO
FGI Worldwide LLC (www.FGIWW.com) has announced that Sami Altaher has been named President of FGI, effective February 1st. David DiPiero will continue to serve in his role as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Altaher's promotion and Mr. DiPiero's continued service as CEO reflect their long-term vision for the senior leadership of FGI and their respective responsibilities.
Since co-founding the firm in 2000 with Mr. DiPiero and Joe Albertelli, Chief Financial Officer of FGI, Mr. Altaher has served as Executive Director, overseeing day-to-day business operations and strategizing the organization's growth initiatives. Prior to his 22-year tenure at FGI, Mr. Altaher was a senior research analyst at BOE Securities, a research-oriented securities brokerage. He began his career at the Jordan Gulf Bank as an Assistant Vice President in the International Trade Finance Division.
"Sami has created substantial value for the company for over two decades and has played a critical role in growing FGI into a global leader in commercial finance," said Mr. DiPiero. "We will continue to be partners in ensuring FGI's success and we are both focused on executing our strategy. His passion for our team and our industry, combined with an unwavering commitment to client service and innovation makes him an exceptional leader."
"I am honored to be named President of FGI," said Mr. Altaher. "FGI is in a strong position to execute on significant opportunities during this dynamic time in the markets and I look forward to continuing to work with David, Joe and the entire team on the next phase of our growth and serving our clients."
About FGI
FGI (www.FGIWW.com) is a global leader in the commercial finance and services industry, equipping small and medium enterprises with the tools they need to safely grow their business. FGI's two principal business units, FGI Finance and FGI Risk, provide clients with flexible and customized lending and risk mitigation solutions designed to support international and domestic growth. Headquartered in New York City, FGI maintains a presence on six continents with clients in over 60 countries around the world.
