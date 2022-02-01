AscellaHealth Highlights 2022 Key Trends in Specialty Pharmacy: Rising Costs, Expensive Cell/Gene Therapies, Management of Patients on High-Cost Therapies & Vertical Integration of Specialty Pharmacies into Healthcare Organizations

AscellaHealth, a global specialty pharmacy and healthcare solutions company, forecasts key trends for Specialty Pharmacy (SP) in 2022, including 1) continued utilization and rising costs of specialty agents, 2) emergence of ultra-high-cost specialty agents and cell/gene therapies for rare and orphan diseases, 3) more focused management of the high-cost specialty drug patients to ensure compliance and optimize outcomes and 4) vertical integration of specialty pharmacies into healthcare organizations.
Learn about transformative changes in the SP marketplace by downloading the third issue of AscellaHealth's newsletter, Developments in Specialty Pharmacy.
"Specialty medications typically account for more than 50% of all drug spend but only account for less than 2% of total utilization," says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. "Greater focus in this area ensures that specialty drugs are seamlessly accessed by prescribed patients, and that drug therapy is monitored for effectiveness, compliance and adherence to treatment."
He also points out that a patient's ability to pay for specialty medications will continue to be an issue because specialty drug costs are prohibitive and add barriers to patient accessibility.
"With patients' out-of-pocket costs for specialty drugs having increased faster than gross domestic product (GDP) growth over the past decade, expect to see greater reliance on customized copay assistance programs and innovative financial and technology solutions, such as loan-based assistance to help offset the high-cost of cell/gene therapies and other novel agents, which can make a real difference for patients and payers," he adds.
Another key trend is carve-out of specialty drugs from the medical and pharmacy benefit to reduce costs, expand the availability of specialty drugs, and promote enhanced patient health outcomes. Appropriate medication therapy management and utilization management programs can be customized and aligned with each plan sponsor to accomplish these multiple objectives.
In 2022, biosimilars are poised to trend upwards due to a number of additional blockbuster drugs losing patent protection. The rising burden of various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer, will continue to fuel the biosimilar market, with affordability impacting market adoption.
Belazi adds, "AscellaHealth's care model ensures that patients can receive medically necessary therapies to improve timeliness of care and better outcomes. Our patient-first approach allows all stakeholders to connect effortlessly, rather than operating independently. This results in a higher level of care continuity that strengthens communication, yields rich data for optimizing outcomes and improves the overall patient experience."
About AscellaHealth LLC
AscellaHealth is a global Specialty Pharmacy and Healthcare services organization serving patients, payers, life sciences and providers, offering a comprehensive portfolio of customized, tech-enabled specialty pharmaceutical and medical management services. An Inc. 5000 2021 winner, AscellaHealth's unique, patient-centric approach supports its strategic partnership with Optime Care and is built upon proprietary technology processes for innovative programs and services optimizing health outcomes and quality of life for patients with complex chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or gene and cell therapies. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005225/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.