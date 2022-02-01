Strategic Capital Completes Jersey City's Highest Priced Condo Sale at 75 Park Lane

Penthouse sold for $5.7 million
Strategic Capital, the real estate investment and development platform of China Construction America, is pleased to announce the closing of a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom penthouse with an 800 sq. ft. terrace at 75 Park Lane for $5.7 million, which sets a record for the highest priced condo sale on New Jersey's Gold Coast.
Exterior of 75 Park Lane Jersey City (Photo: Business Wire)
75 Park Lane, the luxurious high-rise condominium in Jersey City's idyllic Newport neighborhood, offers the rare opportunity to live in a Manhattan-caliber high-rise tower with panoramic city and river views and resort-like five-star amenities. 75 Park Lane is part of the larger Park and Shore development, which comprises two exquisite residential buildings with a total of 429 condominiums.
Designed by the critically-acclaimed architecture and interior design firm Woods Bagot, the ultra-luxurious 37-story 75 Park Lane offers 358 residences that range in size from studios to three-bedroom homes, as well as spectacular penthouses. Every residence boasts masterfully conceived layouts and modern yet timeless interiors including wide-plank oak floors and oversized windows. The elegantly designed open-plan chef's kitchens feature Madreperola Quartzite waterfall islands and countertops, state-of-the-art Bosch appliances and custom-crafted walnut millwork trimmed in satin nickel.
75 Park Lane enjoys a collection of best-in-class amenities designed to provide the ultimate recreational, social and fitness experiences. The luxurious shared spaces include an indoor heated swimming pool, wine-tasting lounge with private dining room, putting green, children's play area, co-working lounge, game room, multi-purpose entertainment room, gracious porte cochère entrance and Sky Lounge complete with a chef's table, terrace and stunning views of the New York City skyline.
About Strategic Capital
Established in 1985, China Construction America (CCA) is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd. (CSCEC), one of the world's largest investment and construction groups listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. CSCEC was ranked 13th among Fortune Global 500 companies and has been No. 1 on ENR's Global Contractors list for six years in a row.
CCA is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, and operates mainly in the US East Coast and Gulf Coast states, the Caribbean and Latin American countries. CCA owns four business divisions covering building construction, infrastructure, and real estate development. It acquired one of New York City's most prominent builder Plaza Construction from the Fisher family in 2014. As an accomplished contractor and real estate developer, CCA stays laser-focused on achieving operational and managerial excellence since its inception.
Strategic Capital is the real estate investment and development platform of CCA. It develops, owns and operates mixed types of properties in New York, New Jersey and Texas. Targeting growing markets with high barriers to entry and limited supply, its current portfolio features best-in-class commercial and residential assets across the risk spectrum from opportunistic to core.
Additional details: https://parkandshore.com/park-lane
