Meet the Perfect Valentine's Day Pair: Baskin-Robbins' Box of Chocolates Cake and February Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™

If ice cream is your love language, look no further than Baskin-Robbins® this Valentine's Day. The iconic ice cream brand is introducing a captivating new Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™, as well as bringing back its fan-favorite, Box of Chocolates Cake.

This February, Baskin-Robbins invites you to fall head-over-heels for its new Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™. Featuring decadent pink cake flavored ice cream, swirled with an unexpected rose ice cream, and sealed with a sweet strawberry ribbon, this beautifully balanced flavor is the perfect match you never knew you needed. With a subtle and unique hint of rose that is sure to pique both curiosity and taste buds, romance is just a scoop away during the season of love.

"The launch of Secret Admirer™ builds on our history of high-quality flavor innovation, offering unique elements like real rose extract that our guests may have never experienced before alongside familiar flavors," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. "We are excited to introduce an ice cream that is both intriguing and festive in the spirit of Valentine's Day."

Baskin-Robbins is also excited to bring back a February favorite, the Box of Chocolates Cake. Inspired by the classic, heart-shaped candy boxes we all know and love, this indulgent cake offers an elevated twist customizable with your favorite ice cream and cake flavor and topped with a rich layer of fudge and milk chocolate candies – made to look like a real box of chocolates. Available in two sizes, small or large heart, this festive cake can be ordered online, through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins restaurant.

