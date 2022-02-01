Meet the Perfect Valentine's Day Pair: Baskin-Robbins' Box of Chocolates Cake and February Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™

Swoon over Baskin-Robbins' Limited Time Offerings This February
If ice cream is your love language, look no further than Baskin-Robbins® this Valentine's Day. The iconic ice cream brand is introducing a captivating new Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™, as well as bringing back its fan-favorite, Box of Chocolates Cake.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005163/en/
Baskin-Robbins Box of Chocolates Cake (Photo: Business Wire)
This February, Baskin-Robbins invites you to fall head-over-heels for its new Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer™. Featuring decadent pink cake flavored ice cream, swirled with an unexpected rose ice cream, and sealed with a sweet strawberry ribbon, this beautifully balanced flavor is the perfect match you never knew you needed. With a subtle and unique hint of rose that is sure to pique both curiosity and taste buds, romance is just a scoop away during the season of love.
"The launch of Secret Admirer™ builds on our history of high-quality flavor innovation, offering unique elements like real rose extract that our guests may have never experienced before alongside familiar flavors," said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. "We are excited to introduce an ice cream that is both intriguing and festive in the spirit of Valentine's Day."
Baskin-Robbins is also excited to bring back a February favorite, the Box of Chocolates Cake. Inspired by the classic, heart-shaped candy boxes we all know and love, this indulgent cake offers an elevated twist customizable with your favorite ice cream and cake flavor and topped with a rich layer of fudge and milk chocolate candies – made to look like a real box of chocolates. Available in two sizes, small or large heart, this festive cake can be ordered online, through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app or by visiting or calling your local Baskin-Robbins restaurant.
For more inspiration on how to celebrate Valentine's Day with Baskin-Robbins, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.
About Baskin-Robbins
Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and http://www.InspireBrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005163/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.