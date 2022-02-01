Potomac Fund Management Unveils New Toolkit for Financial Advisors

Research by Potomac to Provide Market Research from a Money Manager

Potomac Fund Management, Inc. ("Potomac"), an investment strategist and TAMP, unveils a new toolkit for financial advisors, "Research by Potomac."

Potomac began the development of this product last March, where the engineering began with Chief Executive Officer Manish Khatta's addition of Portfolio Manager Dan Russo, CMT, to Potomac.

"We recognized the need for a research product produced by people who actually manage money," said Manish Khatta, Chief Investment Officer. "We believe this will elevate the insight available to financial advisors across the industry."

Dan Russo, CMT, who previously held senior investment advisory roles including Chief Market Strategist, led the product launch. In early 2021, he began producing a free market analysis "daily note" and recording the bi-weekly podcast, Who Charted? for financial advisors.

"We are committed to putting out research that will guide financial advisors to make informed decisions on their investments that are grounded in data, not narrative and emotion," said Russo. "As someone who manages money, this is part of the process that helps to inform our views," he continued.

Together with Research Analyst Drew Wells, CMT, CIMA, the team will produce daily market analyses that follow the data and probable outcome. "When you manage money, you're managing risk," Russo said.

All the research Potomac produces provides insights into how money managers view the investment landscape. By giving financial advisors full access to the data that helps drive their investment process, they set themselves apart from the rest of the industry.

Financial Advisors will be able to read weekly scanning reports, twice-weekly sector deep dives, an Intermarket analysis, a monthly chartbook, and other exclusive content available through the product's community portal. Anyone who signs up will be given a 30-day free trial, followed by a monthly fee.

"By producing our own research process for advisors, Potomac can shed some light on what is moving the markets. We share insights that come directly from our Investment Committee—the same people making decisions about our own investments," said Khatta.

For more information about Potomac's research, visit Research by Potomac.

About Potomac Fund Management

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management ("Potomac") is an investment strategist firm for financial advisors.

With strategies available on numerous platforms including, Envestnet, SMArtX, and the Union UMA platform, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Known for its technical analysis investment research, Potomac's research team provides free daily reports, and the Financial Advisor toolkit subscription, "Research by Potomac." As a firm that leads with transparency and content, Potomac boasts several regular video series including, Industry Gossip, Who Charted, and many more.

