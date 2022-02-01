Potomac Fund Management Unveils New Toolkit for Financial Advisors

Research by Potomac to Provide Market Research from a Money Manager
Potomac Fund Management, Inc. ("Potomac"), an investment strategist and TAMP, unveils a new toolkit for financial advisors, "Research by Potomac."
Potomac began the development of this product last March, where the engineering began with Chief Executive Officer Manish Khatta's addition of Portfolio Manager Dan Russo, CMT, to Potomac.
"We recognized the need for a research product produced by people who actually manage money," said Manish Khatta, Chief Investment Officer. "We believe this will elevate the insight available to financial advisors across the industry."
Dan Russo, CMT, who previously held senior investment advisory roles including Chief Market Strategist, led the product launch. In early 2021, he began producing a free market analysis "daily note" and recording the bi-weekly podcast, Who Charted? for financial advisors.
"We are committed to putting out research that will guide financial advisors to make informed decisions on their investments that are grounded in data, not narrative and emotion," said Russo. "As someone who manages money, this is part of the process that helps to inform our views," he continued.
Together with Research Analyst Drew Wells, CMT, CIMA, the team will produce daily market analyses that follow the data and probable outcome. "When you manage money, you're managing risk," Russo said.
All the research Potomac produces provides insights into how money managers view the investment landscape. By giving financial advisors full access to the data that helps drive their investment process, they set themselves apart from the rest of the industry.
Financial Advisors will be able to read weekly scanning reports, twice-weekly sector deep dives, an Intermarket analysis, a monthly chartbook, and other exclusive content available through the product's community portal. Anyone who signs up will be given a 30-day free trial, followed by a monthly fee.
"By producing our own research process for advisors, Potomac can shed some light on what is moving the markets. We share insights that come directly from our Investment Committee—the same people making decisions about our own investments," said Khatta.
For more information about Potomac's research, visit Research by Potomac.
About Potomac Fund Management
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Potomac Fund Management ("Potomac") is an investment strategist firm for financial advisors.
With strategies available on numerous platforms including, Envestnet, SMArtX, and the Union UMA platform, Potomac supports advisors with the resources best suited for their individual businesses. Known for its technical analysis investment research, Potomac's research team provides free daily reports, and the Financial Advisor toolkit subscription, "Research by Potomac." As a firm that leads with transparency and content, Potomac boasts several regular video series including, Industry Gossip, Who Charted, and many more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005153/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.