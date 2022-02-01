Strategic Capital Fund Management's Wireless Infrastructure Group Finishes Strong in 2021

Strategic Capital Fund Management, LLC ("Strategic Capital" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its wireless infrastructure team ("Strategic Wireless") finished strong in Q4 2021 by acquiring approximately $19 million in cell towers and other wireless infrastructure assets and placing approximately another $25 million under contract. These recent acquisitions add to its rapidly growing portfolio of digital infrastructure assets across the country, consisting mainly of cell towers, wireless easements and other related assets.

Leasing activity has also been robust, as Strategic Wireless reported significant progress in new leases and existing lease modifications, which are primarily a result of 5G equipment upgrades for national carriers. As of December 31, 2021, Strategic Wireless had executed new lease agreements or modifications with over 25% of its total tenant base, resulting in meaningful growth in lease revenues.

Jim Condon, President of Strategic Capital Fund Management, stated, "We understood the utility-like nature of connectivity years ago and recognized the indispensable nature of these critical assets. We maintain high conviction that the digital infrastructure sector offers a long-term opportunity to invest in what we believe are extremely resilient assets. We're grateful for our experienced, institutional caliber team and confident in their ability to continue to execute on our strategy of acquiring and managing high quality digital infrastructure assets going forward."

According to Strategic Wireless CEO Todd Rowley, "Our activity throughout the year has raised our profile in the industry as a trusted operator, landlord and capital partner. And with that, we expect that more and more opportunities will come our way." He went on to say, "We have aggressive goals for 2022. We believe we are well-positioned to grow our portfolio, and we are excited to continue to expand our footprint in the digital infrastructure arena."

About Strategic Capital Fund Management

Headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Strategic Capital Fund Management is a privately-held, global alternative asset management organization committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly-experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors.

About Strategic Wireless

Strategic Wireless (a division of Strategic Capital Fund Management) is an investment manager, capital partner and holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing digital infrastructure assets that support broadband connectivity. To help achieve its investment objectives, Strategic Wireless establishes mutually beneficial partnerships with wireless carriers and select independent operators and developers throughout the U.S. The company's goal is to align interests, provide transparency and offer fair pricing to ensure longstanding working relationships for years to come.

