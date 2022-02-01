CBL Properties Announces DEI Partnership With Hinton & Company

CBL Properties CBL today announced that it has partnered with Hinton & Company on its diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging initiatives. Founded by Wade Hinton, Hinton & Company is a professional services firm that works with organizations like CBL to create impact through inclusion.
"At CBL we are always working to enhance our company culture. We are excited to partner with Hinton & Company to help us with our efforts to champion inclusion and attract, build, and retain a more diverse team," said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. "We are also excited to have made additional progress on our ESG program through this partnership and other steps we are taking."
In 2021, CBL launched CBL Community, a team-member-led committee dedicated to enhancing inclusion, equity, diversity, and belonging throughout our organization, our properties, and our communities. Over the last several months, Hinton & Company has coordinated with CBL leadership to conduct 1:1 interviews, focus groups, and a company-wide inclusion survey. They are working with CBL Community and the CBL executive team to develop and help implement a DEI strategy and roadmap.
"We are excited to partner with CBL Properties on its journey to become even more inclusive," added Wade Hinton. "From our conversations with team members to the creation of CBL Community, there is widespread positivity about the impact DEI can have on CBL's culture, its business, and its shopping centers."
Additionally, CBL has made significant progress on other key ESG initiatives, including adopting an enterprise-level ESG policy, enhancing public ESG reporting and transparency, and formalizing an ESG Team that reports to and has oversight from the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the company's Board of Directors.
More information about CBL's commitment to ESG and the company's progress on related initiatives can be found on CBL's website.
About Hinton & Company
With headquarters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Hinton & Company is a professional services firm that works with organizations and teams to operationalize inclusive practices for long-term impact. With experienced leaders from the private and public sectors, Hinton provides fractional Chief Diversity Officer services, capacity assistance for smaller DEI teams, inclusive leadership development workshops for leadership teams, and custom strategies for becoming more inclusive.
About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 99 properties totaling 63.0 million square feet across 24 states, including 61 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and five properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing, and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.
