The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2020 During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Autoimmune Patient Perspective - The Views of 262 Patient Groups - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Corporate Reputation of Pharma in 2020 During the COVID-19 Pandemic - The Patient Perspective - Autoimmune Edition - The Views of 262 Patient Groups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The results of an independent survey of 262 autoimmune patient groups in 2020. Collectively, these patient groups reached out during 2020 to 181,200 patients with various autoimmune conditions. The respondent autoimmune patient groups commented on 24 companies, selecting those with the "Best" corporate reputation in 2020, and which were "Best" at tackling Covid-19 in 2020.
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
Patient groups responding to 2020's 'Corporate Reputation of Pharma' survey are uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry's performance during the pandemic, as patient organisations not only understand the perceptions of patients but are also the only stakeholder to network with ALL other stakeholders in the healthcare system.
For this reason, the analyst collected, between November 2020 and February 2021, the opinions of 262 autoimmune patient groups on the performance of pharma during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 (from both industry-wide and company-specific perspectives).
The findings show that patients with autoimmune conditions suffered significantly during the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 - not only because they were unable to go to hospital, but also as a result of some of their customary treatments being re-purposed to treat patients with Covid-19, creating shortages for people with autoimmune conditions. In addition, these patients experienced other drug shortages, created by Covid-related disruptions to the drug-distribution supply chain.
Patient groups specialising in autoimmune conditions had to step up and fill new demands placed on them by 'locked-down' autoimmune patients. However, many such patient groups found that they weren't receiving hoped for support from pharma while the pandemic was raging.
INDUSTRY-WIDE FINDINGS, 2020 - THE PERSPECTIVES OF AUTOIMMUNE PATIENT GROUPS
The perceptions of respondent autoimmune patient groups as a whole were compared with those from respondent patient groups specialising in five different types of autoimmune conditions:
- arthritis
- inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
- lupus
- multiple sclerosis and
- psoriasis
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Relationships that autoimmune patient groups have with pharma
- Industry-wide findings
- The corporate-reputation rankings of 24 pharma companies, 2020 (v. 2019), as assessed by autoimmune patient groups familiar with the companies
- The corporate-reputation rankings of 22 pharma companies, 2020, as assessed by autoimmune patient groups that work/partner with the companies
- Profiles of the 24 companies, 2020 (v. 2019)
APPENDICES
I Profiles of respondent autoimmune patient groups, 2020
II List of respondent autoimmune patient groups that wished to be attributed, 2020
III What respondent autoimmune patient groups say about pharma (and how industry can improve), 2020/2021
IV Special analysis: Arthritis
V Special analysis: Crohn's and Colitis
VI Special analysis: Psoriasis
