Worldwide Brain Biomarkers Industry to 2026 - Recognition of Personalised Medicines Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Brain Biomarkers market is estimated to be USD 6.12 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.72 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.75%.

The increasing number of research and technological and development of biomarker-based clinical diagnostics has a high prevalence of brain disorders amongst the geriatric population. The rising investment in the research and development activities for better treatment and the rise in most chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise are the major factors driving the Global Brain Biomarkers Market.

However, high capital investments, low cost-benefit ratio, and poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems are expected to hinder the growth of the brain biomarkers market.

The Global Brain Biomarkers Market is segmented by Product, Indication, Application, End User & Geography.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Prevalence of Brain Disorders Amongst Geriatric Population

Need for Invasive Brain Testing, Effective Drug Development, and New Treatment Option

Detection and Interpretation to Support Clinical Decisions and Patient Interventions

Increasing Investment in the Research and Development Activities for Better Treatment

Restraints

Expensive Clinical Validation and Lengthy Timelines for Biomarker Development

Opportunities

Recognition of Personalised Medicines

Incorporation of Detectable Parameters with Brain Biomarkers

Challenges

High Costs Involved in Biomarker Validation

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lifesign LLC

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthnineers

GE Healthcare

NeuroVista

Qiagen N.V.

Lifesign

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Natus Medical

Electrical Geodesics

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quanterix Corporation

Brainscope

Nexus-DX

