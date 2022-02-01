More Electric Aircraft (MEA) Industry Trends & Opportunities, 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "More Electric Aircraft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global more electric aircraft market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during (2021-2026).
Significant growth in the aviation industry, along with a growing need to optimize aircraft performance, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of MEA, owing to associated benefits such as reduced operating and maintenance costs and increased reliability, is contributing to the market growth. This has further enabled the utilization of technologically advanced power electronics, fault-tolerant equipment, electro-hydrostatic actuators and flight control systems.
Apart from this, various high-density electric motors, power conversion and generation systems are also used in the MEA. Additionally, the growing adoption of these aircraft in the commercial sector is also providing a boost to the market growth. New aircraft are now increasingly being integrated with more electric architecture that has potential advantages, such as improved fuel efficiency, aircraft reliability and minimal dependency on fossil fuels.
Other factors, including the growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the defense sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to ensure the continual research and development (R&D) and launch of effective and advanced product variants, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global more electric aircraft market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on application, technology, aircraft type and region.
Breakup by Application
- Air Pressurization and Conditioning
- Configuration Management
- Flight Control Operations Management
- Power Generation Management
- Power Distribution Management
- Others
Breakup by Technology
- Safety Systems and Advanced Materials
- Power Electronics
- Energy Storage Devices
- Thermal Management Systems
- Others
Breakup by Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing (Narrow Body/Wide Body/Very Large Body) Aircraft
- Rotary Wing Aircraft
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
- Others
Breakup by Region
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global more electric aircraft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global more electric aircraft market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global more electric aircraft market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global More Electric Aircraft Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Application
7 Market Breakup by Technology
8 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airbus SE
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Bombardier Inc.
14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.
14.3.4 Lockheed Martin
14.3.5 Raytheon Company
14.3.6 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
14.3.7 Safran SA
14.3.8 Thales Group
14.3.9 The Boeing Company
14.3.10 TTTech Computertechnik AG
14.3.11 United Technologies Corporation
