More Electric Aircraft (MEA) Industry Trends & Opportunities, 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
February 1, 2022 9:46 AM | 5 min read

The "More Electric Aircraft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global more electric aircraft market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during (2021-2026).

Significant growth in the aviation industry, along with a growing need to optimize aircraft performance, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, widespread adoption of MEA, owing to associated benefits such as reduced operating and maintenance costs and increased reliability, is contributing to the market growth. This has further enabled the utilization of technologically advanced power electronics, fault-tolerant equipment, electro-hydrostatic actuators and flight control systems.

Apart from this, various high-density electric motors, power conversion and generation systems are also used in the MEA. Additionally, the growing adoption of these aircraft in the commercial sector is also providing a boost to the market growth. New aircraft are now increasingly being integrated with more electric architecture that has potential advantages, such as improved fuel efficiency, aircraft reliability and minimal dependency on fossil fuels.

Other factors, including the growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the defense sector, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to ensure the continual research and development (R&D) and launch of effective and advanced product variants, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global more electric aircraft market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on application, technology, aircraft type and region.

Breakup by Application

  • Air Pressurization and Conditioning
  • Configuration Management
  • Flight Control Operations Management
  • Power Generation Management
  • Power Distribution Management
  • Others

Breakup by Technology

  • Safety Systems and Advanced Materials
  • Power Electronics
  • Energy Storage Devices
  • Thermal Management Systems
  • Others

Breakup by Aircraft Type

  • Fixed Wing (Narrow Body/Wide Body/Very Large Body) Aircraft
  • Rotary Wing Aircraft
  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America
  • Asia Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered

  • How has the global more electric aircraft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global more electric aircraft market?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global more electric aircraft market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global More Electric Aircraft Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application

7 Market Breakup by Technology

8 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Airbus SE

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Bombardier Inc.

14.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.

14.3.4 Lockheed Martin

14.3.5 Raytheon Company

14.3.6 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

14.3.7 Safran SA

14.3.8 Thales Group

14.3.9 The Boeing Company

14.3.10 TTTech Computertechnik AG

14.3.11 United Technologies Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th0mr7

