$69.6 Bn Wireless Audio Device Market - Global Forecast to 2026: Moving Beyond the Era of Using Headphones for Audio Only - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wireless Audio Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis Product, Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+Wi-Fi, Airplay), Application (Home Audio, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive), Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless audio device market size is projected to grow from USD 69.6 billion in 2021 and to reach USD 153.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include a surge in global demand for infotainment devices and increased R&D expenditure by OEMs for the development of new and advanced wireless audio devices are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the wireless audio device market globally.

The market for true wireless audio device/earbuds could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The true wireless hearables or earbuds segment is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for true wireless hearables among the consumer segment. The major player in the market, Apple (US), has a major market share in the true wireless hearables category. The other prominent players offering true wireless hearables are Samsung (South Korea), Bose Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), GN Group (Denmark), etc.

The gradual shift from wired audio devices to wireless audio devices has resulted in major demand for earbuds. Moreover, the significant penetration of smartphones has also facilitated the growth of true wireless hearables.

The market for Bluetooth technology is estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the wireless audio device market.

The Bluetooth segment of the wireless audio device market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Audio streaming in wireless audio devices used in consumer electronics is carried out using Bluetooth technology. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the initiatives undertaken by manufacturers to increase the throughput of wireless audio devices equipped with Bluetooth technology that is used in consumer electronics.

The wireless audio device market in the APAC is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026.

The wireless audio device market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. APAC, being the most populated region in the world, is witnessing increased demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, thereby leading to the growth of the wireless audio device market in the region.

The growing penetration of smart devices is another factor driving the growth of wireless audio devices in the region. North America is the largest market in terms of market size owing to the offerings made by the established players such as Apple, Sonos, Bose Corporation, Sound United, etc.

The major players in the wireless audio device market are Apple (US), Bose Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Harman International Industries (South Korea), Sonos (US), SoundUnited (US), Sennheiser (Germany), Vizio (US), VOXX International (US) and Zound Industries (Sweden).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surge in Global Demand for Infotainment Devices

Rise in the Use of Wireless Audio Devices in the Commercial Sector

Increased R&D Expenditure by OEMs for the Development of New and Advanced Wireless Audio Devices

Digital Transformation Brought by the COVID-19 Pandemic

Restraints

Restrictions on the Use of Radiofrequency Spectrum by Wireless Audio Equipment

Health Issues Resulting from Prolonged Use of Audio Devices

Hearing Impairment Resulting from Continuous and Prolonged Exposure to Audio

Interference Caused by Wireless Audio Devices in the Functioning of Implanted Medical Devices

Opportunities

Moving Beyond the Era of Using Headphones for Audio Only

Tracking Health and Fitness of Wearers

Controlling Electrical Appliances in Connected Homes

Advent of Smart Speakers

Increased Demand for Home Theaters and LCDs

Challenges

Effect of Bandwidth Constraints, Coding Delays, and Bit Errors on Audio Quality

Industry Trends

Technology Analysis

Next Generation of Bluetooth Audio

Improvements in Voice AI and Machine Learning

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for the Wireless Audio Device Market

Patent Analysis

Important Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2014-2020

Number of Patents Granted from 2011 to 2020 for Wireless Audio Device

Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

Case Studies

Partnership of Plantronics with Salesforce

Deployment of Music System at Psalms of David Festival, Poland

