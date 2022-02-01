Moxion Power Names Proterra, Tesla Exec, Josh Ensign, as COO

An EV manufacturing veteran who has managed 45 factories in 15 countries across multiple industries, Ensign will scale manufacturing operations at Moxion's first two production facilities in the US.

Moxion Power, the leading manufacturer of mobile battery technology, announced today that Josh Ensign will join its management team as Chief Operating Officer effective March 1st. A military veteran and former executive of Honeywell International, Tesla Motors, and Proterra, Ensign has developed an impressive track record of building and scaling manufacturing capacity and managing the associated supply chains for some of the leading innovators in the electric vehicle industry. His experience spans 45 factories in 15 countries, including 2 dedicated module and battery pack manufacturing facilities for Proterra over the last 5 years.

Josh Ensign COO of Moxion Power (Photo: Business Wire)

"Josh's operational and manufacturing expertise in the EV industry is second to none," said Alex Meek, President of Moxion Power. "We're thrilled to have him join our leadership team as we enter one of the most exciting phases of growth for our business."

Ensign will oversee production activities at Moxion's Richmond facility and its 2nd production facility at a soon-to-be-announced location in the US, which is expected to be commissioned in 2024. Ensign's extensive experience across supply chain, procurement, and manufacturing will support Moxion's rapid growth. Under his leadership, Moxion expects to increase domestic production volumes by a factor of 10x to become the largest battery module manufacturing company outside of the automotive industry.

"I love leveraging my background in manufacturing to disrupt industries that pollute the environment, making Moxion the perfect opportunity for me. They have a category-defining product and an impressive sales backlog, and I'm excited to help them scale their manufacturing plan to capitalize on the opportunity," added Josh Ensign.

While serving as COO and more recently as the President of Proterra, Ensign helped build the Silicon Valley electric transit bus pioneer into the largest electric bus manufacturer in the US. As the VP of Manufacturing at Tesla, Ensign was responsible for all manufacturing activities at the Fremont production facility, including powertrain and battery module manufacturing. During his tenure at Tesla, he oversaw the installation of the current Model S high-volume production line, the launch of both the dual-motor platform and the Model X, and the establishment of Tesla's new seat manufacturing facility. Prior to his distinguished career leading some of the most innovative EV companies in Silicon Valley, Ensign led global operations across the automotive and aerospace business units of Honeywell International. He has extensive functional experience in supply chain, logistics, purchasing, and manufacturing operations and has lived and operated abroad in Europe and China.

"Electrification is one of the most important forces of our lifetime," said Paul Huelskamp, CEO of Moxion. "At the heart of this paradigm shift is the ability to choose a cleaner, more sustainable way to move energy through society. Moxion is uniquely positioned to address this opportunity, and with Josh on board, we'll be addressing this opportunity at scale."

About Moxion Power:

Moxion Power manufacturers mobile battery technology, enabling last-mile electrification for customers in industries such as construction, transportation, events & entertainment, film production and telecommunications. Moxion is backed by Energy Impact Partners, Tamarack Global, Liquid 2 Ventures, and Y Combinator. Moxion's founding team members have backgrounds in vehicle electrification, battery systems, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy project finance.

