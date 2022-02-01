Cintas Kicks-off Ninth-Annual Nationwide Custodian of the Year Contest

Nominate a hardworking school custodian through March 1

Across the country, school custodians continue to be unsung heroes by providing a cleaner and healthier learning environment for students, faculty and staff. To honor their hard work and dedication, Cintas Corporation CTAS is now accepting nominations for its ninth-annual Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, which honors the best-of-the-best amongst school custodians. Submit nominations at custodianoftheyear.com through March 1.

"As the pandemic continues, custodians have adapted to increased cleaning measures to help ensure students, staff and visitors are entering clean and healthy learning facilities," said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. "From disinfecting and cleaning to being a positive role model for students of all ages, this contest sheds a light on the hard work school custodians put in every day."

Created to recognize and reward custodians who work tirelessly year-round, this contest, led by Cintas, awards $10,000 to the winning custodian and $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to the winner's school. The winner's school will also receive a training, development and consulting package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $30,000 and enrollment in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Fundamentals Online Course. An additional nine finalists will receive $1,000 each on behalf of Cintas and complimentary tuition to one ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) training event, valued at $1,500.

"Custodians are valuable members of any community who help to create clean and safe learning environments for students, faculty, staff and visitors," said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. "Their dedication is remarkable, and ISSA is proud to work with Cintas to honor the best school custodians in the country."

Last year, Cintas Corporation crowned Mike Heiry of North Allegheny Intermediate High School in Pittsburgh as the 2021 Cintas Custodian of the Year. To honor Mr. Heiry, 800 students, in addition to the principal, superintendent, faculty and staff, celebrated him with a surprise ceremony, complete with the school marching band's drumline and posters created by the student government organization.

The Cintas Custodian of the Year contest is open to all elementary, middle, high school, college and university custodians who have worked at their school for at least two years. Nominations must be 500 words or less on why the nominee is deserving of the award and submitted by March 1. Cintas is announcing the top 10 finalists on March 15. The public can vote for their favorite custodian through April 15, and the finalist with the most votes will be crowned Custodian of the Year on or around the week of April 25.

Rubbermaid Commercial Products' Sr. Vice President Sales and Marketing, Robert Posthauer, added: "Custodians are the heart and soul of every school, and it's important to spotlight the hard work that goes into making schools a clean, safe and positive place. We look forward to partnering with Cintas annually on the Custodian the Year award to express our sincere appreciation for custodians and their hard work that goes into maintaining healthy schools."

For more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, please contact Matt Serra at mserra@mulberrymc.com. A Custodian of the Year logo is available via email or Dropbox here.

About Cintas Corporation:

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ — a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About ISSA:

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products:

Rubbermaid Commercial Products LLC, headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit wwww.rubbermaidcommercial.com, and join us on Facebook (@rubbermaidcommercial), Instagram (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), LinkedIn (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), & Twitter (@RubbermaidComm) to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005316/en/