Windstream Enterprise Named to Frost & Sullivan's Frost Radar™ Managed SD-WAN Services Market Report 2021

Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, was named to the Frost Radar™ Managed SD-WAN Services Market 2021 for the third consecutive year, which evaluated the largest and most established service providers with managed SD-WAN offerings. The research analyzed Windstream Enterprise's managed SD-WAN service based on VMware and Fortinet SD-WAN platforms.

"Windstream Enterprise has demonstrated its SD-WAN solution can help optimize the performance of all business applications including VoIP and UCaaS over any underlay connection," said Roopa Honnachari, vice president of Research and program leader - Global Network Services & Edge, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "Its Virtual Network Function (VNF) managed network security offering on VMware's SD-WAN appliance is unique and timely as businesses increasingly expect security to be an integral feature of their networks. The company has significant opportunities in the SD-WAN product line."

Windstream Enterprise experienced double-digit growth for SD-WAN installations in 2021, which is reflective of the growth it is seeing in its strategic services. The report recognizes the company's innovation for its WE Connect SD-WAN portal, which offers users unique co-management features and a mobile interface that combines SD-WAN, security, VoIP, trouble ticketing and billing functionalities for network administrators to monitor and manage through any device.

"This Frost & Sullivan report confirms that our SD-WAN investments are contributing to Windstream Enterprises' market leadership in the industry," said Mike Frane, vice president, product management for Windstream Enterprise. "We are pleased that the investments in these product lines are recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and by the business customers who are increasingly choosing Windstream Enterprise to simplify their complex network, security and unified communications solutions."

"Our innovation in strategic product lines coupled with our industry-leading service commitments helps to ensure Windstream Enterprise is well-positioned among the competition," said Layne Levine, president, Windstream Enterprise. "The industry is rapidly changing, and businesses need to embrace modern-day solutions that can keep pace with the increasing demands of their customers, while providing a unified, flexible and secure experience for their employees from any location. Windstream Enterprise is here to support this transition to modernization."

