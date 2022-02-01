Stephens Inc. Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of PGA Tour Professional Taylor Moore

Stephens Inc., an independent financial services firm, announced today that it has expanded its golf brand ambassador program with the sponsorship of PGA Tour professional Taylor Moore.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Moore will wear the Stephens logo on his golf apparel through 2024, as well as participate in Stephens' corporate events, client outings, as well as select advertising and social media.

Moore played college golf for the University of Arkansas from 2013 until he graduated in 2017. He then began to hone his professional skills on the Korn Ferry Tour and played his way into the Top 50 in 2021, which qualified him to move up to the PGA Tour this year.

During the 2021 season, Moore won the Memorial Health Championship in Springfield, IL and was runner up in the Price Cutter Charity Championship, both PGA Tour Korn Ferry events. He finished in the Top 10 – 33% and the Top 25 – 51% of all events played in 2021. Moore grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma, and currently resides in Dallas.

"Throughout my life, I have steadfastly believed that the game of golf instills a code of honor that directly translates to every aspect of life, whether in business or elsewhere," said Warren Stephens, Chairman, President and CEO of Stephens Inc. "Therefore, I have found it increasingly important to support the game as much as possible as I have seen the positive impact it can have on young people, especially in the state of Arkansas. I am thrilled to have Taylor Moore join our team of brand ambassadors on the PGA Tour. He is a fine player and a fine man, and all of us at Stephens look forward to being a part of his success."

"I am thrilled to begin this partnership with Stephens," said Moore. "I am truly honored and proud to represent the Stephens brand, and I am honored to have their support. It's exciting to look forward to working with Stephens both on and off the course," said Moore.

About Stephens Inc.

Stephens Inc. is an independent financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Since its inception in 1933, privately held Stephens Inc. has served a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

Member NYSE, SIPC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005031/en/