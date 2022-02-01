Global Industrial Cleaning Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Application, Ingredient Type and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Industrial Cleaning Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Application, Ingredient Type & Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Cleaning Market is estimated to be USD 42. 14 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55.47 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.65%.
The factors responsible for fuelling the growth of the Global Industrial Cleaning Market are growing industrialization, expansion of manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries, and increasing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness at the workplace. Increasing government regulations related to industrial hygiene and sanitation is also the factor driving the market growth. In addition, rising awareness among consumers about infectious diseases caused by viruses and bacteria coupled with environmental cleaning to avoid infection leads to the demand for cleaning solutions and chemicals, further accelerating market growth.
However, the strictness of government and environmental regulations for industrial cleaning and controlled use due to the high concentration of active chemicals are the factors that may create hindrances in the growth of the market.
The Global Industrial Cleaning Market is segmented by Product Type, Application, Ingredient Type & Geography.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Awareness Regarding Hygiene and Cleanliness at the Workplace
- Increasing Spending Power of Consumers
- Increasing Government Regulations Related to Industrial Hygiene and Sanitation
Restraints
- Strictness of Government and Environmental Regulations for Industrial Cleaning
- Controlled Use Due to High Concentration of Active Chemicals
Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare and Manufacturing Industries
- Increasing Demand for Green and Bio-Based Industrial Cleaning
Challenges
- Flourishing Local Brands and Unorganised Market
Companies Mentioned
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Diversey Inc.
- BASF SE
- Evonik Industries AG
- Clariant AG
- Stepan Company
- Ecolab Inc.
- Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.
- Solvay S.A.
- Croda International Plc.
- Aarti Industries Limited
- Enaspol A.S.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Pilot Chemical Corporation
- Unger Fabrikker A.S.
- Buckeye International Inc.
- Bebbington Industries
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Prime Industries Ltd.
- Emulso Corporation
- Arcot Manufacturing Corporation
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oozh2m
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005852/en/
