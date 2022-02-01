Sinclair Announces Promotions

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI, a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced the following promotions.
Sinclair Broadcast Group
- Brian S. Bark from SVP/Chief Information Officer to EVP/Chief Information Officer
- William Bell from VP, Head of Distribution and Network Relations to SVP, Head of Distribution and Network Relations
- Justin Bray from VP, Treasurer to SVP, Treasurer
Sinclair Television Group
- Amit Mathur from VP, Product Engineering to SVP, Product Engineering
- Lee Schlazer from VP, Distribution to SVP, Distribution
- Adam Ware from VP, General Manager to VP, Growth Networks and Content
- Gail R. Campbell from Executive Director, Ad Sales and Marketing to AVP, Sales Marketing
- Justin D. Dishaw from Sr. Director, Distribution to AVP, Distribution Strategy & Network Relations Richard J. Donnelly Sr. from Sr. Director, Network Sales and Development to AVP, Network Sales and Development
- Bill L. Medley Jr. from Executive Director, IT Governance and Business Engagement to AVP, IT Business and Governance
- Shiblie O. Shiblie from Chief, Mobile Strategy to Chief Operating Officer, ONE Media
Diamond Sports Group
- Timothy Ivy from VP, Programming & Digital to SVP, Programming & Digital
- Matt Blanock from Sr. Director, Promotions and Marketing to VP, Promotions and Marketing
- Steven W. Hunt from Sr. Director, Distribution to AVP, Distribution Sales and Operations
"These individuals have made meaningful contributions to the success of Sinclair, and we look to their continued success in helping drive our Company's continued growth," said Chris Ripley, CEO & President of Sinclair. "I am energized to be working with such a talented team whose accomplishments have helped set up Sinclair for a bright future and am very pleased to be able to recognize their efforts, execution and strategic insights."
About Sinclair:
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005842/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.