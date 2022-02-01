Tyler Technologies Extends Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in Hawaii

Agreement continues work on 149 services across 77 state and local government entities
Tyler Technologies, Inc. TYL today announced the state of Hawaii signed a contract extension for Tyler's digital government and payments services. The three-year agreement expands upon a 21-year relationship between the state and Tyler subsidiary, NIC.
"NIC Hawaii is a key provider of a variety of digital services to Hawaii's citizens, including motor vehicle registration renewals, business registrations, camping permits, and secure payment processing. These digital services are accessible 24/7, making it more convenient for people to conduct their business with government efficiently," said Chief Information Officer Doug Murdock, State of Hawaii Office of Enterprise Technology Services.
NIC Hawaii delivers 149 digital government services across 77 agencies. In fiscal year 2021 alone, NIC Hawaii processed more than $310 million for the state and counties. Additionally, NIC Hawaii securely hosts the state's official website, Hawaii.gov, which received 4.3 million page views last year.
"Hawaii government has been our sole focus for two decades now. Our services have helped agencies modernize their processes, streamline their workflows, and better serve their constituents," said Burt Ramos, general manager of NIC Hawaii. "In doing so, we have become a true strategic partner, closely aligned with the state's overall goals for digital government and payment services. Now, as a part of Tyler, we are positioned to be able to bring even more services and innovation to the state of Hawaii."
About Tyler Technologies and NIC
Acquired by Tyler Technologies TYL on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.
