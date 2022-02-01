Worldwide Marine Composites Industry to 2027 - Featuring GMS Composites, Gurit AG and Owens Corning Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Marine Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine composites market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Marine composites refer to a mixture of fibers and resin materials that are used to shape and reinforce marine components. Ferrocement, glass-reinforced plastic, wood fibers, carbon composites and aramid fiber are some of the most commonly used marine components. They are usually manufactured using polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy, thermoplastic, acrylic and phenolic resins. They are also used for manufacturing gratings, ducts, shafts, piping and hull shells. These composite-based parts are used for assembling powerboats, sailboats and cruise ships as they offer advantageous properties, such as high mechanical strength, fuel efficiency, reduction in the overall weight, corrosion resistance, and customizability

One of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market is the significant growth in the maritime industry across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for high speed, power and luxury boats and yachts is also providing a boost to the market growth. Marine composites are extensively used for manufacturing recreational boats that have a high strength-to-weight ratio, fuel-efficiency, improved noise damping features and lower magnetic signature. In line with this, increasing marine transportation activities and cargo movement across borders is contributing to the market growth.

Composites, such as fiber-reinforced composites, are being increasingly used as they can withstand extreme pressures from winds, waves and tides and maintain their physical properties when submerged in saltwater. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of marine composites using renewable materials and vacuum infusion, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. These composites provide additional stiffness, vibration damping, water repellency and impact and abrasion resistance.

