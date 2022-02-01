Planview Announces Record Fourth Quarter and FY2021 Results

Software bookings for fiscal year 2021 up 60% year-over-year

Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, today reported record revenue and bookings for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021, continuing a trend of strong growth momentum. Planview surpassed $330 million in total software Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for 2021, representing year-over-year (YoY) growth of 50%.

"Our performance in 2021 underscores the need for technology solutions that support connected work in an increasingly changing business environment," said Razat Gaurav, Chief Executive Officer, Planview. "As companies continue to scale and accelerate their transformations in the face of unparalleled change, they look to Planview's Portfolio and Work Management solutions to make prioritization decisions while executing efficiently at scale to achieve the desired business outcomes. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2022 and beyond."

Fiscal Year End Highlights

With the strongest quarterly performance in the company's history in Q4 2021, Planview achieved record levels for the full fiscal year 2021:

Strong bookings growth of over 60% YoY.

Total revenue was $365 million for the full year, up more than 50% YoY as Planview saw strong adoption of its suite of solutions.

Total software annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $330 million, up over 50% YoY.

Strong New Logo and Customer Momentum

In 2021 the company added 433 net new customers. Some of the customers who selected or extended their footprint with Planview in 2021 include:

Americas: IBM, Shiji Group, ADP, SolutionHealth, ABM Industries

IBM, Shiji Group, ADP, SolutionHealth, ABM Industries APAC: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered EMEA: FIFA, Bayer, Oatly AB, Dyson Technology Limited, Eurobank

Planview's growth is accelerated by the success of its Portfolio and Work Management solution offerings, which provide customers with the technology and resources to better strategically plan and deliver on their most important initiatives. In addition to delivering new technology innovation and capabilities for the company's market-leading Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), Product Development, and Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP) solutions, Planview expanded its Professional Services Automation (PSA) offerings in early 2021.

Planview also expanded its services capabilities in 2021, with a premium support offering for customers, as well as Planview Evolve Advisory Services support to help customers transition from traditional to modern ways of working.

Planview Expands Global Talent Pool

2021 marked a year of record employee growth, adding more than 200 employees and surpassing 1,000 employees worldwide, with significant additions in Customer Success and Product Development to support rapid client growth. The company expects to grow to up to 1,250 employees in 2022.

"Over the past 12 months, we've made considerable investments to support our ability to scale and serve our customers across the globe, particularly focused on Product Development, Customer Success, and Go-to-Market," said Gaurav. "Looking at the year ahead, we are committed to expanding our team, building greater awareness in the market, accelerating our product innovation roadmaps, and partnering with new and existing customers on their transformation journey."

