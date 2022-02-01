Truehold Brings Innovative Real Estate Concept to Kansas City Market

Truehold, a residential real estate and services business, is expanding to the Kansas City area after its successful launch in St. Louis in 2021.
A St. Louis-based private company, Truehold has developed an innovative housing option called a sale-leaseback that gives older adults the ability to stay in their homes and retain their independence while gaining full access to their home equity.
Truehold's model is simple: They buy the home at 100% of its value, and the homeowners stay as renters for as long as they'd like. In contrast to a complicated reverse mortgage, Truehold's sale-leaseback unlocks twice as much cash, is debt-free and covers hassles of homeownership like property maintenance, taxes and insurance.
Since the launch in July last year, Truehold's sale-leasebacks have allowed more than 100 St. Louisans to unlock their equity and stay in their homes.
Founder and CEO Brian Hardecker, a certified senior adviser, developed the concept after witnessing what happened to his grandfather, a bombardier in World War II. "He was a German POW after being shot down on 9/11/1944," he says. "At 90 he was forced to move from his family home because he needed his equity to cover medical costs." Truehold's mission is to provide an option that lets people enjoy their home and their wealth without having to choose between the two.
Truehold brings together an experienced team with backgrounds in senior living, real estate, occupational therapy, care management and customer experience. "For many older adults, home is where their heart is, filled with happy memories. We're committed to responsibly serving them," Hardecker said. "We're excited to offer a long-term, trusted service that gives peace of mind for older Kansas Citians and their families."
Learn more at truehold.com.
About Truehold
Truehold, a St. Louis-based residential real estate and services company, is providing a new living option for older adults who desire to maintain their independence as they age. A well-capitalized American company, Truehold has brought together industry-leading experts, including senior living specialists, occupational therapists and real estate professionals, and developed an innovative sale-leaseback that empowers older adults with full access to their equity and services that help them stay longer in their home. truehold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005453/en/
