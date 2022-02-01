Life Storage, Inc. Announces Date and Time of 4th Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Life Storage, Inc., LSI, a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, will issue financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company encourages pre-registration for the telephone conference to help avoid connection delays. Participants may use this link to pre-register and receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Participants who are unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing 877.234.0062 (domestic), or 973.413.6112 (international); passcode 105369 or request to be joined into the Life Storage call. Management will accept questions from registered financial analysts after prepared remarks; all others are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link on the investor relations tab of the company's website www.lifestorage.com.

The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days; a telephone replay will also be available for 14 days by calling 877.481.4010 and entering passcode 44506.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,000 storage facilities in 35 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 600,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005780/en/