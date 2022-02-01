obVus Solutions Salutes HealthCare Workers on the Pandemic's Front Line

With Gratitude and Appreciation, a Free Year of Access to Award-Winning minder App

The spread of COVID-19, as exacerbated by the Omicron variant, has stretched healthcare institutions and its front-line workers to the limit: 62% say their mental health has been negatively affected and nearly half report a disruption in sleep habits due to stress. According to a national non-profit Mental Health America, healthcare professionals are experiencing increased symptoms of emotional exhaustion, anxiety, loss of enthusiasm and detachment from patients.

In appreciation to those on the pandemic's frontlines, obVus Solutions is offering 1-year of free access to its award-winning minder wellness iOS app. The minder app is designed to manage mindful well-being and relieve stress utilizing a gamified environment and sensory cues. minder prompts users to build mindfulness through breathing, posture, journaling and beneficial breaks, called "ME/Mos" ("me" moments). The effort launches February 1st through March 31st 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As the pandemic continues into its third year, those in the healthcare field are struggling with sustained levels of stress and anxiety," said Dr. Beth Frates, President-Elect of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. "The effects of chronic stress are real: it reduces the body's ability to perform, lowers immunity, impairs memory, and may even alter the structure of the brain over time. The impact to one's overall well-being will be lasting, if not addressed with positive lifestyle choices."

"Since the pandemic began, the U.S. healthcare sector has lost nearly half a million workers to burn out, giving rise to a pandemic within a pandemic," said Ken Rosenblood, founder of wellness tech company obVus Solutions. "We recognize the need to support the well-being of those on the frontlines."

1 Year Free Access to the minder Posture and Breathing App

About obVus Solutions

obVus Solutions (pronounced "obvious") is a Los Angeles-based wellness tech company that develops user-friendly products to coach and condition healthy habits. Its flagship patented product, minder, is a user-friendly, smart wearable device that offers real-time insight to build healthy habits. minder was awarded "Best App" in 2021 by the Webby Awards; and "Best Mobile Product" at the 11th Annual Media Excellence Awards. The obVus minder® Laptop Tower Stand, an ergonomically designed, height-adjustable stand that turns a laptop into sit/stand desk, was named "The Best Laptop Stand to Save Your Neck" by Wired magazine and a 2021 "Best Healthy Home Product'' by Health Magazine. Pair the Laptop Tower Stand with the minder wireless, portable keyboard for a high-comfort, ergonomically correct work environment that supports wellness and drives productivity. Find them online at www.obvus.me and on Amazon. To learn more, visit www.obvus.me and follow on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter.

