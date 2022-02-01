4th Quarter Wealth Management Chooses Independence With Commonwealth

Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announces the addition of 4th Quarter Wealth Management of Lafayette, Louisiana, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with LPL Financial, Mike Hebert, wealth advisor, and Aimeé Hebert, client relationship manager, bring with them approximately $110 million in assets under management.

With a focus on individual investors and small business owners, 4th Quarter Wealth Management serves hardworking families in their community. The firm provides bespoke financial advisory services and offers personalized planning and coaching for their clients—focusing on critical areas such as retirement preparation, charitable giving, and estate planning. To learn more about 4th Quarter Wealth Management, visit https://www.4thqwm.com.

"By applying logic, experience, and a proven process, we provide the families we serve with the long-term planning and well-thought-out retirement game plan they need," said Mike. "We strive to ensure that by the time they've finished their working years, they are poised to reach their retirement aspirations. We want their money to work as hard as they do."

After nearly 20 years as an employee, Mike felt the time was right to become a business owner and provide more focused attention and an enhanced client service experience for the families they serve. The husband-and-wife team vetted several firm partners and ultimately found their home at Commonwealth. With Commonwealth's inclusive culture and comprehensive technology platform, the Heberts knew they would be able to amplify the solutions offered to current clients and further grow the business with the younger generations of their families.

"We're not like other larger firms," Mike added. "We make house calls—we've built strong relationships with our clients and strive to be as accessible as possible for them. Commonwealth is as unique as we are. And with the robust income planning tools they provide, we can give our families even more in-depth financial preparation."

"We couldn't be happier to have 4th Quarter Wealth Management join our community of independent advisors," said Andrew Daniels, managing principal, business development. "Our unwavering commitment to service and support aligns with the philosophy of this family business and allows this team to best serve their valued clients. We're proud to provide the trusted solutions they need to elevate their practice and deliver a personalized and innovative experience."

