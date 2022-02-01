Alan McIver to Join ICON Medical Network Holding as Chief Operating Officer

Longtime healthcare staffing executive to provide leadership and strategic direction to help expand ICON's footprint
ICON Medical Network Holdings (ICON), a national locum tenens provider creating solutions for physician and advanced practice staffing, announced today the appointment of Alan McIver as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
"Staffing as a whole has had two of the most tumultuous years to date, and the healthcare industry has been at the forefront," said Janet Elkin, CEO of ICON. "I am pleased to welcome Alan to the ICON family and look forward to tapping his years of experience to expand ICON's work across the country."
As COO, McIver will be a member of ICON's executive team and will help Elkin with overseeing day-to-day operations, implementing strategic direction of the firm including both organic growth and acquisitions, and supporting the delivery of high-quality services to the clients.
McIver joins ICON with more than 40 years of progressive management experience, with 35 years specifically in healthcare staffing. Most recently, McIver was the group president at CHG Healthcare where he was responsible for five divisions and $175 million in revenue.
"It is rare when the stars align, and I get the opportunity to work alongside a former colleague in such a great endeavor," said McIver. "It will be great to pick up with Janet to build out and further expand the locum tenens industry and create better solutions for the healthcare staffing industry as a whole."
McIver was named Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year for the Intermountain region in 2004. Prior to his appointment, he recently served as a board member for ICON Medical Network and currently supports the National Ability Center. McIver has three children and holds an undergraduate degree in finance and a MBA from University of Utah.
"We look forward to working with Alan to implement new practices into the industry that will be beneficial to both the practitioners and providers, revolutionizing the traditional way of doing business in many ways," said Elkin.
About ICON Medical Network Holdings
ICON Medical Network Holdings is a locum tenens provider operating under ICON Medical Network and Independence Anesthesia Services. ICON Medical Network Holdings places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens assignments at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. For more information about ICON Media Network Holdings, visit www.iconmedicalnetwork.com.
