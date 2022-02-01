PR Club Welcomes Entries for the 54th Annual Bell Ringer Awards

Categories again include COVID-related projects, as well as free-to-enter professional awards for members

PR Club, the nation's longest-running organization for communications professionals in New England, today opened submissions for the 54th Annual Bell Ringer Awards that honor outstanding achievements in PR and marketing. The Bell Ringer Awards are open to public relations, marketing and communication professionals based in New England or those who manage(d) initiatives for New England-based clients. Additionally, entries are now open for the three Professional Awards: Striker (young professional), Ringer (mid-level), and the John J. Molloy Crystal Bell for Lifetime Achievement.

PR Club is thrilled to celebrate the excellence of PR, marketing, and communications pros in and around the region as we continue forward in a hybrid workplace. In 2022, entrants will find:

The return of two COVID-19-related campaign categories, as well as campaigns for unpaid influencer/ambassador work, corporate social responsibility, and fundraising.

A notable digital Bell Ringer Winner's Showcase that will feature the excellent work and results our community achieved, and will be available to view online at any time after the awards ceremony.

Professional awards will again have no entry cost for PR Club members, and discounts for non-members, to make it easier to honor colleagues for their excellence in communications.

"The opening of the Bell Ringer entry period often feels like a step toward new and exciting things. While submitted work is reflective of the previous year, it's an opportunity to recognize how the industry has evolved and see where it may lead next," said Amanda Fountain, president of PR Club and digital engagement lead at LEGO Education. "Each year we see how creative, industrious and inspiring the communications professionals in the region are on behalf of themselves and their clients. And, after two years of recognizing this incredible peer work with a virtual ceremony, PR Club is exploring options for how to bring back a safe in-person celebration - so stay tuned."

The regular deadline for Bell Ringer Award entries is Friday, March 18, 2022, by 6 p.m. ET. Early bird entries, which will be discounted by $30 per entry for PR Club members, must be submitted by Friday, February 25, 2022, by 6 p.m. ET. To qualify for early-bird pricing and discounted rates, sign up or renew your membership here. Late entries, which incur an additional fee, will be accepted until Friday, March 25, 2022, by 6 p.m. ET. Entries can be submitted using the online submission form and must represent work completed between January 1, 2021, and March 25, 2022. The deadline for professional awards is Friday, April 15, 2022, by 6 p.m. ET. Winning submissions will be announced and celebrated in June with more specific details to follow.

Interested in sponsoring this year's Bell Ringer Awards? Find more details here.

For more information on attending or submitting your work for consideration, please visit the PR Club website: https://www.prclub.org/bell-ringer-awards-guidelines/

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, the "Bell Ringer" blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Follow them on Twitter @PRClubofNE.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 54th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region's communications professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005584/en/