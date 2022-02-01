Good Eggs Expands to Los Angeles – Marking Next Step in Its Revolutionary Mission to Reimagine Online Grocery and Transform the Food System

Ground-Breaking Marketplace Now Delivers Thousands of Carefully Curated, Locally Sourced Products to Consumers Across California

Today Good Eggs introduced its innovative online marketplace to Los Angeles, bringing the brand's unmatched food and service standards to the second most populous city in the United States.

Forging its own purpose-driven path, Good Eggs will bring conscious customers a new food experience through the brand's deep commitment to producers, resulting in an award-winning food assortment filled with local organic groceries and meal offerings; people, leading to the creation of thousands of good jobs that pay living wages and lift customer service to unparalleled levels; and the planet, inspiring the highest sourcing standards in the industry and unrivaled sustainability practices with 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging in every box.

"Our food system is broken. With the rise of the modern supermarket, its miles of aisles and limitless processed foods, it has somehow become acceptable to prioritize cost-efficiency over freshness and flavor," said Chief Executive Officer Bentley Hall. "We are pioneering a new approach – one that is designed to deliver quality without question and convenience without compromise, and we are honored to bring this revolutionary service to the Los Angeles community."

From a complete and curated assortment of premium organic groceries, exceptional produce, and everyday staples to rotating seasonal selections of easy meal kits and ready-to-eat entrees, Angelenos can now discover the best food California has to offer, along with access to rare and exclusive monthly product drops, delivered directly to your door.

Delivery areas include Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Venice, Brentwood, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Koreatown, Downtown, Silver Lake, Echo Park, Culver City, Glendale, Pasadena and Manhattan Beach with Malibu, the West Valley, Orange County and more to come. For more information, visit GoodEggs.com or download the iOS app.

ABOUT GOOD EGGS

With the highest sustainability and sourcing standards in the industry, Good Eggs delivers California's best groceries and meals, creating a transformational food experience for people and planet. Driven by a steadfast belief that good food is the most powerful for change, the brand is leading a movement to build a better, more resilient, human-centered food system for the 21st century – with 100% transparency. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company directly supports California's best organic farmers, makers and producers and provides good jobs at a living wage, with benefits and equity for all. Good Eggs is privately owned. Investors include Benchmark, S2G Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, GV, and others.

