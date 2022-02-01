GelSight Expands its Board of Directors to Guide Transformation into Tactile Intelligence Platform Company

MAKO and Magic Leap founder Rony Abovitz and experienced executive and investor Elliot Katzman will help shape GelSight's strategy and reach

GelSight, a pioneer in tactile intelligence technology, today announced that it has appointed experienced technology and business leaders Rony Abovitz and Elliot Katzman to its Board of Directors to help develop the company's AI-driven tactile sensing platform, advise on strategic direction, and continue expansion into new markets.

MAKO and Magic Leap founder Rony Abovitz and experienced executive and investor Elliot Katzman have joined the GelSight board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rony Abovitz is a technology pioneer, entrepreneur, and strategic advisor. He co-founded robotics and haptics pioneer MAKO Surgical (acquired by Stryker for $1.65b) and founded Magic Leap, the leading technology innovator in spatial computing/XR. He is also a senior advisor at the Boston Consulting Group, supporting growth tech as well as large companies across healthcare, innovation, AI, and overall strategy/tech disruption.

"GelSight's proprietary technology has the potential to lead a major revolution in AI, where the digital and physical worlds merge and connect through tactile intelligence," said Rony Abovitz. "I am very impressed by the incredible, superhuman sensitivity of the GelSight sensing technology – and how this leads to new and important pathways for AI."

Elliot Katzman has over 35 years of experience as a board member, venture investor, and senior technology executive, and has helped build some of New England's most successful technology companies, such as Solidworks (Dassault Systems), Onshape (PTC), Acacia Communications (IPO), Atria Software (IPO - IBM / Rational), Echo Nest (Spotify), Seniorlink, Vela Systems (Autodesk), and many other successful companies. He also currently serves on the board of Paperless Parts.

"This is an exciting time for GelSight following several major milestone events such as the partnership with Meta AI and I look forward to helping further that momentum," said Elliot Katzman. "I am eager to work alongside the leadership team and board to help build a market leading tactile intelligence business."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rony Abovitz and Elliot Katzman to the GelSight Board and leverage their global business development and leadership expertise to refine our corporate strategy as we push the boundaries of tactile intelligence," said Youssef Benmokhtar, CEO, GelSight. "Rony's vision for the potential of tactile sensing and AI, along with Elliot's deep experience in company building will be instrumental in building our platform to digitize touch, the next critical phase of machine intelligence."

About GelSight

GelSight is a pioneer in digital, imaging-based tactile intelligence. The proprietary technology that was invented at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology provides extremely detailed and rapid surface characterization, enabling several surface measurement applications and robotic sensing capabilities. Its elastomeric 3D imaging systems are currently in use in aerospace, automotive, forensics and in many robotic research labs throughout the world. GelSight is Digital Touch and Feel. For more information, please visit https://gelsight.com/.

