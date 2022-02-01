oak9 Integrates With GitHub to Improve Security and Efficiency

oak9, a leader in infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security, recently launched two integrations through GitHub, the world's leading software development platform, to improve security and efficiency in the development workflow.

The need to shift left and guarantee application security at the earliest stages in the development lifecycle is growing, and these latest integrations will drive a true shift left to keep companies secure.

The first integration is the oak9 GitHub Action, which is available on the GitHub marketplace. It enables developers to catch security issues before they are merged and deployed and saves significant time having to debug and fix them later.

Customers will be notified, in real time, of security issues in their IaC while getting a better understanding of the security and compliance risks for their application. Automating this step allows developers to build secure solutions without compromising their velocity.

The second integration through GitHub is a code repository integration. This allows oak9 customers the ability to connect directly to their GitHub repositories and scan all the code inside the repository. This market-differentiating capability provides automatic remediation options for your IaC. A pull request is created within existing workflows and once reviewed and approved, the changes are merged into the code repository. Additionally, oak9 can monitor the changes on a recurring schedule.

"With over 56 million developers on GitHub and 17,000 Terraform projects, developers can now use these latest integrations to swiftly scan for security issues," said oak9's CPO and co-founder, Om Vyas. "Developers are constantly facing tool fatigue, and oak9 is dedicated to making cloud infrastructure security easy for developers while eliminating the tradeoff between time and security."

To learn more about how oak9 customers can take advantage of the GitHub Action, oak9 has created a guide to getting started.

To get started with the GitHub repository integration, click here.

About oak9

The oak9 platform is built for developers and blessed by security to accelerate delivery. It seamlessly integrates into the development pipeline, analyzes infrastructure as code, and builds security into cloud-native applications so they are secure and compliant by design. Learn more at oak9.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005315/en/