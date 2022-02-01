U. S. Steel Names Daniel R. Brown Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology Steelmaking and Chief Operating Officer of Big River Steel Works

United States Steel Corporation X ("U. S. Steel") announced today that Daniel (Dan) R. Brown has been named Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology Steelmaking and Chief Operating Officer of Big River Steel Works. In this role he will be responsible for flat roll steel production currently in place and planned in Arkansas utilizing Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF), Endless Strip Production (ESP), electrical steel and advanced finishing facilities.

Brown previously held the position of Vice President. The change is effective February 1, 2022. Brown will continue to report to President and CEO David B. Burritt.

"Dan Brown is the highly capable, engaged, and effective leader you hope to find in your organization," said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "As the leader of Big River Steel, he has been remarkable and we will need even more of his talents with the planned addition of another technologically advanced mill, electrical steel production capabilities and industry leading finishing capabilities. As an integral member of the executive team Dan's advancement is consistent with his significant value to the company."

Brown will continue to serve as the Chief Operating Officer of Big River Steel, as well as the new mill. He joined U. S. Steel in July of 1994 as a Management Associate in the Mon Valley Works Cold Mill and continued through a series of positions of increased responsibility in the United States and Europe.

From April 2019 through June 2021, he held the position of General Manager, Great Lakes Works. Previously he served as Plant Manager of Primary Operations, Gary Works.

Brown graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Logistics and earned an MBA from Duquesne University in 1998.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the company's customer-centric Best for All℠ strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

