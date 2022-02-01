GATX Corporation Appoints Paul F. Titterton as Next President of Rail North America

GATX Corporation GATX announced that Paul F. Titterton will be the next president of Rail North America, effective April 22, 2022. Mr. Titterton will succeed Robert C. Lyons, who as previously announced will assume the role of chief executive officer of GATX Corporation, effective the same date. Mr. Titterton, currently senior vice president and chief operating officer of Rail North America, will also be appointed an executive vice president of GATX Corporation on the transition date.
"Paul has been an integral part of our North American rail business for 25 years," said Mr. Lyons. "His breadth of experience, including senior roles in our commercial and operation functions, makes him the ideal candidate to assume leadership of Rail North America. Paul has a deep understanding of our industry and the customers we serve, complemented by an unparalleled passion for our business."
Mr. Titterton stated, "I am honored to lead this outstanding organization. GATX Rail North America is the strongest full-service railcar leasing platform in the market with unmatched fleet diversity, commercial capabilities and maintenance offerings. I look forward to working with our dedicated employees to continue growing our business."
Mr. Titterton has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Rail North America since August 2018. Previously, Mr. Titterton served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Rail North America from 2015 to August 2018; Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer from 2013 to 2015; Vice President and Group Executive, Fleet Management, Marketing and Government Affairs from 2011 to 2013; Vice President and Executive Director, Fleet Management from 2008 to 2011; and in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility since joining the company in 1997.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
GATX Corporation GATX strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.
