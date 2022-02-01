LM & Associates Secures B-Corp Status

Female-Led Consulting Firm Joins Global Movement Using Business as a Force for Good, Balances Purpose and Profit

Coral Gables-based LM & Associates (LMA), a boutique consulting and advisory firm, announced today that the company has been awarded B-Corp certification, joining an elite group of corporate social responsible companies around the world. Certified B Corporations meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability to balance profit and purpose and are part of a global community accelerating a culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

"Our business was founded with the intention of benefitting the community," said LMA President and CEO, Lucy Morillo, Esq. "Our focus has always been on client service and a high impact business model that benefits more than just the bottom line. Securing B Corp status solidifies our dedication of doing good for our community, our clients and our staff, and most importantly, holds us accountable."

Unlike traditional corporations, Certified B Corporations are legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment. To gain certification, the nonprofit network B Lab measures a company's social and environmental impact following an extensive impact assessment. Through its representation of purpose driven enterprises and nonprofit organizations working with underserved populations, LMA excelled in demonstrating its commitment to a business model intentionally designed to create a positive outcome for all stakeholders including its workers, community, environment, and customers.

With the recent certification, LMA joins leading national brands such as Patagonia, Ben & Jerry's, and Tom's of Maine, in a community of for-profit companies using business as a force for good. In Florida, LMA is now one of only eight consulting and service-based organizations in the state, and one of only two in Miami-Dade County, to secure the coveted B Corp status.

Founded in 2017 by Lucy Morillo and Lisbet Fernandez-Vina, LMA specializes in helping private sector and non-profit clients realize their long-term business goals through collaborative engagement and strategic dialogue. Services range from strategy and business consulting, marketing, integrated communications, and executive coaching. The female-led agency has a diverse roster of local and national clients, including Chapman Partnership, Jackson Health Foundation, Miami Dade College, Foundation for Puerto Rico, Imalac, and Green Shipping Line, among others.

With a particular niche helping clients align purpose with practice, LMA is leading a new generation of change-makers, giving them the tools and capabilities to elevate their impact, advance social responsibility, and inspire change among stakeholders, team members and communities.

"The work we do for our clients aligns with our ultimate purpose – to be a force for good," said co-founder Lisbet Fernandez-Vina. "We take enormous pride in this recognition and the work we do for our clients and our community. We are proud to be one of few local companies leading this change and hope we can inspire other businesses to get involved with the global movement to shift our economic systems."

B Corp was founded in 2006 by B Lab, a U.S. & Canada-based nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. The movement has grown to over 4,000 Certified B Corporations in over 77 countries, across 153 industries.

