PointClickCare Technologies Announces Intent to Acquire Audacious Inquiry

Leading care collaboration network and post-acute health information platform combines with Audacious Inquiry to further expand network and capabilities in mission to improve patient outcomes

PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights, today announced its intent to acquire Audacious Inquiry, an industry-shaping connected care platform. The combination of PointClickCare and Audacious Inquiry will help accelerate the companies' mission to address critical gaps in healthcare and enable better care for vulnerable patients. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

"We are excited to welcome Audacious Inquiry to the PointClickCare community as we build on our proven track record of solving complex problems in healthcare," said Dave Wessinger, Chief Executive Officer of PointClickCare. "This acquisition will enable PointClickCare to expand the reach of our solutions by adding Audacious Inquiry's strong products and network of relationships as the shift to value-based care fuels the growing market demand for intelligence and collaboration tools."

Audacious Inquiry is nationally recognized for improving care collaboration by building dense networks of connectivity facilitating the secure transmission of actionable, accurate, and event-driven data across the U.S. healthcare system. Over the past two decades, Audacious Inquiry has built a suite of SaaS solutions supported by strategic advisory services. The company serves as a trusted partner to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as regional health information exchanges (HIEs), hospital associations, state government, public health authorities, health systems, payers, ACOs and other risk-bearing providers. Together, PointClickCare and Audacious Inquiry will enable care collaboration and value-based care solutions for over 150 million lives across the U.S.

"We are incredibly proud to join the PointClickCare family, where we see alignment with the ambition inherent in our mission – to be the single most impactful platform for transforming care," said Chris Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of Audacious Inquiry. "For more than twenty years, we have collaborated with our partners across the country to build networks that fundamentally improve care collaboration and have supported federal and state agencies in developing and implementing interoperability initiatives. We are excited about the next chapter of our work to improve care quality and patient outcomes through our combination with PointClickCare and our ongoing commitment to our partners."

"Building on the integration of Collective Medical and expansion of our acute & payer markets, the addition of Audacious Inquiry underscores our commitment to driving innovation and actionable insights across the whole continuum of care," said Julieann Esper Rainville, President of PointClickCare. "Audacious is led by a deep bench of mission-driven thought leaders and operators who understand the importance of partnering with government and healthcare organizations to enable better care for those who need it most. It is this shared mission between our organizations that will enable us to close critical gaps in healthcare delivery."

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient's healthcare journey. PointClickCare's single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision-making and improved outcomes for all. Over 25,000 long-term post-acute care providers, and over 1,600 hospitals use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare's solutions, visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry is a national industry-shaping health IT company that provides a connected care platform facilitating the secure transmission of actionable, accurate, and event-driven data across the U.S. healthcare system. Audacious Inquiry's pioneering software solutions help providers and care managers be proactive during the most important moments, including during transitions of care. Audacious Inquiry's trusted solutions serve more than 75 million people nationwide. To learn more, visit www.ainq.com.

