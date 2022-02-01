Angel Oak Home Loans Announces New Branches in California, Mississippi

The retail mortgage lender opens its first two branches in 2022 and plans to open more this year

Angel Oak Home Loans ("Angel Oak"), a leading full-service retail mortgage lender, announces the opening of two new branches in Camarillo, California led by Karla Mara and Hattiesburg, Mississippi led by Lesley Ferrell. With the addition of these two branches, Angel Oak now has 51 branches across the country as its national expansion on the retail front continues.

"Borrowers across the United States, and areas with hot housing markets, are in need of innovative loan products that fit their specific financial situation which is Angel Oak's specialty," says Sean Casey, senior vice president and western regional manager at Angel Oak Home Loans. "Angel Oak's mission is driven by inclusion which enables us to provide almost any qualified homeowner with a loan product they need to buy their dream home. We aim to serve each borrower on a case-by-case basis, offering them a seamless, white-glove experience not often found in the mortgage industry today."

In 2021, Angel Oak opened 19 branches across the U.S. and plans to challenge that growth this year by continuing to strategically expand out West and in the South, specifically. Angel Oak's focus on innovation, high-quality services and technology integration have been three key pillars of the lender's growth – and they will continue to be a focal point this year.

"We have experienced rapid growth in 2021 and the addition of these two branches sets us up for another successful year," says Mac Cregger, senior vice president and divisional manager at Angel Oak Home Loans. "Angel Oak's ability to pinpoint opportunities for expansion have been a huge advantage, not only to the company, but ultimately for the borrowers we serve. Our company's expanding presence shows that there is a demand for flexible products to better serve the growing number of homebuyers."

Angel Oak, in addition to traditional products, offers non-QM options for borrowers who do not meet today's tight bank-lending standards. To learn more about Angel Oak Home Loans and view full licensing information, visit: www.angeloakhomeloans.com. If you are interested in joining our growing team, please contact Cregger at mac.cregger@angeloakhomeloans.com for (MS) or sean.casey@angeloakhomeloans.com for (West Coast opportunities).

Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC NMLS 685842. Angel Oak is an Equal Housing Lender. Each application will be evaluated individually; not all applicants will qualify.

About Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC

Angel Oak Home Loans is a full-service mortgage lender. Its flexible, supportive approach empowers prospective homebuyers to embark on a new path with confidence. Angel Oak's experienced team of licensed mortgage advisors is leading the way by delivering start-to-finish mortgage support and an exceptional client experience.

