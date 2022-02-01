Kestra Financial Welcomes Industry Veteran Jennifer Hollers as Head of Financial Planning

New role deepens Kestra's commitment to the financial professionals on its platform, enhances financial planning services, and further improves the client experience

Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform, today announced the hiring of Jennifer "Jen" Hollers as Head of Financial Planning.

Hollers will be tasked with building a new financial planning platform that will elevate Kestra Financial-associated firms' ability to deliver holistic advice, and improve productivity as well as client service, among other responsibilities. Reporting directly to Executive Vice President and Head of Wealth Management, John Amore, this platform will be designed to attract and retain planning-oriented financial professionals and support the most advanced client needs.

"We created this role to further our mission of broadening our offerings and elevating the experience for the financial professionals on our platform and their clients," said Amore. "Jen has a wealth of experience in financial planning, from technology to finding solutions for clients with complex needs. She's an accomplished leader, and we are confident she will succeed in executing our vision for this role."

Hollers brings 25 years of experience in growing client portfolios, leading teams, and delivering investment and financial planning solutions. As a Certified Financial Planner®, she is skilled in providing tailored strategies to fit every financial professional and client need.

"Kestra is positioned to achieve exponential growth in the near future and the team is committed to developing their financial planning capabilities, which I was really attracted to," said Hollers. "I have the exciting opportunity to build a unique platform for Kestra Financial professionals from the ground up and I'm eager to help elevate the Kestra experience."

Hollers has already started building the technology needed to create the new platform. Over the next six months she will begin designing the structure and crafting content, as well as form relationships with Kestra Financial's professionals. It's her goal to aid financial professionals as they transition their client relationships from being primarily focused on investment management to a more holistic, inclusive financial planning experience. This will include implementing a center of specialization that planners can utilize when they encounter abnormal and more complex planning needs.

Hollers graduated with her bachelor's degree from The University of Texas at Austin and is Series 7, 63, and 66 certified. Prior to joining Kestra Financial, Hollers was a Managing Director at Silicon Valley Bank where she successfully led a team of executives that spanned 20 U.S. states.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the "Silicon Hills" of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.

