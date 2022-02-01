1 Virtual Personal Training Platform, FlexIt, Partners With ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association)

Partnership Improving Training Experiences and Education, Enhance Virtual Personal Training Category

FlexIt, the leading Virtual Personal Training (VPT) provider, recently announced its partnership with ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) to help improve the quality of education around Virtual Personal Training in light of its recent, rapid growth in the fitness space.

Since 2020, FlexIt has built the world's premier Virtual Personal Training product. It is now sharing this knowledge with ISSA certified trainers to improve their proficiency with Virtual Personal Training and provide professional opportunities to its graduates, such as CEU credits and certifications. In conjunction with ISSA, FlexIt has developed courses that teach trainers how to succeed in the new virtual arena. These courses feature in-depth explanations on how virtual training differs from traditional in-person training and expert advice from other virtual personal trainers.

"We have learned a lot about Virtual Personal Training over the past year and a half, and we're excited to be sharing that with ISSA's students. From how to set up your space for virtual training to changes in how clients should be cued, there are a lot of concepts trainers need to be aware of when training virtually," says FlexIt CEO and Founder Austin Cohen. "We spend a lot of time working with our trainers to establish and disseminate best practices for training virtually and ISSA has given us a platform to educate even more trainers."

FlexIt and ISSA's new virtual course will complement ISSA's existing programs for personal trainers and introduce them to concepts and techniques that are unique to virtual training, and allow them to earn CEUs that will enhance their training abilities. Education on FlexIt's built-in drawing and feedback tools, advice from FlexIt coaches, and best practices for promoting themselves virtually are all provided to trainers in the new ISSA course.

"We are excited to build on our industry-leading and widely-respected personal training courses," says Andrew Wyant - President at ISSA. "Virtual will continue to be a popular modality for personal training, and FlexIt is the industry leader, so it makes them an ideal partner for us. Being able to work with them to offer additional career development to our trainers is a perfect opportunity."

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit.

About FlexIt

FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, facilitates live, on-demand, 1-on-1 personal training sessions with elite certified fitness and wellness professionals. Powered by proprietary technology, FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men's Journal, Men's Health, Runner's World and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers with flexible fitness experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and goals. With FlexIt, clients can book and take sessions directly on FlexIt's website or app with customer features designed and optimized for personal training, such as live drawing, music integration, stopwatch functions, form correction features, custom views for an optimal training experience, and weather condition updates through AccuWeather.

FlexIt is designed for all experience levels from beginner to performance athlete and is the most customizable, portable, convenient fitness solution on the market for live attention and guidance from a fitness professional. In addition to its hallmark Virtual Personal Training product, FlexIt offers Connected Training™ which enables trainers to design interactive, personalized workouts to complement consumers' FlexIt fitness programming, FlexItPRO™, a premium invite-only platform, allows users access to premium trainers usually exclusive to celebrities, professional athletes, and other A-list clientele, and FlexIt Nutrition™, which offers customized health products to ensure users follow a holistic wellness plan and achieve maximum results. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About International Sports Sciences Association

ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) is a global leader and pioneer in the personal training certification industry. For more than 30 years, ISSA has been committed to providing the highest quality certification programs by combining the latest industry knowledge with practical, hands-on learning tools, real-world experience, and personal connection to champion student success in their future careers. ISSA also offers specializations, including nutrition, strength and conditioning, and health coach. To date, ISSA has trained more than 300,000 students and placed personal trainers in careers across 140 countries, all while continuing to develop greater access to opportunities that promote a healthier world: www.ISSAonline.com.

