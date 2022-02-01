Alpine Launches Engineering Services Platform—Trilon Group—Through Partnership With Waggoner Engineering

Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring businesses, has announced the launch of Trilon Group, its newly formed engineering services platform. Waggoner Engineering, a Mississippi-based engineering services firm, is Trilon's first platform partnership and will continue to operate independently under the Waggoner brand. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Trilon was formed with the vision of building the next Top 20 design firm in North America by partnering with a comprehensive family of engineering services businesses focused on delivering practical and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Trilon will partner with like-minded engineering firms across the nation and aims to accelerate their growth through investment in talent, technology, and targeted M&A. Trilon's key markets include Transportation, Water, Energy, Environment, and Community Infrastructure.

Alpine plans to invest up to $200 million of equity capital to fund the organic and inorganic growth of Trilon. In partnership with Alpine's in-house talent program, Trilon will focus on cultivating a culture that provides opportunities for its employees to quickly expand their purposeful careers. Trilon will invest heavily in developing and elevating talent across its family of companies with multiple career paths spanning technical, project management, business management, business development, and operations.

Michael (Mick) Renshaw, an Alpine CEO-in-residence, will lead Trilon as its founder and CEO. With 30 years of senior management experience, Mick possesses a strong understanding of international markets, strategic management, M&A, and profitable growth in engineering services. Prior to joining Alpine, Mick was the Chief Growth Officer at AECOM, the world's largest integrated design and construction firm with annual revenue of US$20 billion and a workforce of 56,000. Mick also previously served as the CEO and Managing Director of Cardno, an AU$1.3 billion engineering, environmental, and management services company. While at Cardno, Mick grew the US operations staff from four to more than 4,500.

"At Trilon, we believe infrastructure is the backbone of the communities we serve," said Trilon CEO Mick Renshaw. "Done well, infrastructure can improve lives by promoting opportunity, equity, sustainability, and safety. I am excited to partner with Alpine as we share common views on the importance of investing in talent and technology. We invest to both help leading firms like Waggoner thrive and give their team members new opportunities for career growth within the Trilon group. We know this type of platform can be the perfect future home for other like-minded businesses."

"Trilon's and Mick's focus on scaling and elevating talent to in-turn build enduring communities fits right in line with Alpine's people-first culture, values, and goal of being a Force For Good in the world," said Alpine Partner Dan Sanner. "We are ecstatic to welcome them to the family and to lend them our expertise in building enduring software and services businesses."

Trilon is actively seeking partnerships with infrastructure services businesses in any of its key markets, including transportation, water, utilities, environment, and community infrastructure. Business owners interested in learning more about Trilon should contact Tyler Frances at tfrances@alpineinvestors.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a CEO program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit http://www.alpineinvestors.com.

About Trilon Group

Trilon group was formed with a vision to build the next Top 20 design firm in North America by bringing together some of the nation's best infrastructure consulting firms. Key focus areas include Transportation, Water, Utilities, Environment, and Community Infrastructure. For more information, visit www.trilongroup.com.

About Waggoner Engineering

Waggoner Engineering, founded in 1976, is a civil engineering firm with a passion for helping communities realize their full potential. Today, Waggoner has expanded to 12 offices in five states and is recognized for its innovative, multi-disciplinary services that make it much more than a traditional engineering firm. For more information, visit www.waggonereng.com.

