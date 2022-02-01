CyrusOne Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2021 Distributions

CyrusOne Inc. CONE, a premier global data center REIT, today announced the tax allocations of 2021 distributions on shares of its common stock. The allocation of the 2021 distributions totaling $2.05 per common share for purposes of 2021 Form 1099-DIV reporting has been determined to be 2.710% ($0.055546 per share) taxable ordinary dividends qualifying under IRC Section 199A, 16.182% ($0.331735 per share) capital gain distributions, and 81.108% ($1.662718 per share) non-dividend distributions (also known as return of capital). The table below contains the information regarding distributions on a quarterly basis.
|CyrusOne Inc. Common Shares CONE
|CUSIP: 23283R100
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Distribution
|2021 Taxable Ordinary
Dividends Box 1a
|2021 Capital Gain
Distributions Box 2a
|2021 Non-Dividend
Distributions Box 3
|Section 199A
Dividends
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|($ per Share)
|1/4/2021
|1/8/2021
|
$
|
0.510000
|
$
|
0.013819
|
$
|
0.082528
|
$
|
0.413653
|
$
|
0.013819
|3/26/2021
|4/9/2021
|
$
|
0.510000
|
$
|
0.013819
|
$
|
0.082528
|
$
|
0.413653
|
$
|
0.013819
|6/25/2021
|7/9/2021
|
$
|
0.510000
|
$
|
0.013819
|
$
|
0.082528
|
$
|
0.413653
|
$
|
0.013819
|9/24/2021
|10/8/2021
|
$
|
0.520000
|
$
|
0.014090
|
$
|
0.084150
|
$
|
0.421760
|
$
|
0.014090
|Total
|
$
|
2.050000
|
$
|
0.055546
|
$
|
0.331735
|
$
|
1.662718
|
$
|
0.055546
Please note that state and federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and the information in this release is not intended as advice to shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of CyrusOne's distributions.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne CONE is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and supporting achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.
