BreezelineTM Brings Choice and Superfast Internet to Homes and Businesses in Somersworth

Breezeline is now offering Gig-speed fiber internet and next gen TV service for multi-device viewing experience inside and outside the home
Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has activated its first residential and business customers in the city of Somersworth, commencing the company's major expansion initiative in the state of New Hampshire.
In November, the company, formerly known as Atlantic Broadband, announced it would invest more than $80 million in this fiscal year to expand its reach to nearly 70,000 additional homes and businesses in multiple communities in New Hampshire and West Virginia. In addition to Somersworth, in the coming months the company will provide service to the communities of Concord, Dover, Durham and Madbury in New Hampshire, as well as Westover, Morgantown, Granville and Star City in West Virginia.
Lightning-fast Fiber-to-the-Home technology will be available for the very first time in many of these communities. Breezeline Fiber delivers reliable, superfast download and upload internet speeds, which is crucial for distance learning, work-from-home, telehealth, gaming and more.
"In addition to introducing a new internet, TV and voice provider to these communities, Breezeline's powerful Fiber-to-the-Home technology will be a brand new option for customers in these locations," said Heather McCallion, Vice President Products and Programming for Breezeline. "This service will fill a great need for local residents who not only need downstream internet speeds, but also amazing upload speeds."
Meanwhile, Breezeline Stream TV, a new cloud-based TV service, seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and Disney+ for viewing on devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface using the home's WiFi network. Following its launch in Somersworth, Breezeline Stream TV will become available in additional Breezeline service areas throughout the year.
"Communities benefit when there is a choice in providers," said Somersworth Mayor Dana S. Hilliard. "We welcome Breezeline's investment in our community because it will provide our residents and businesses with more options and the latest technology has to offer."
For more information about Breezeline's services, visit breezeline.com/fiberiscoming.
ABOUT BREEZELINETM
Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. CCA, is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.'s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.
For more information about Breezeline StreamTV, see Breezeline.com/streamtv. Some video programming content is unavailable for viewing outside of a viewer's service address location. Available content varies by region. Terms, conditions and restrictions may apply.
