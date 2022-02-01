Pin Oak Hires Keith Casey as CEO, Announces New Executive Leadership Team

Pin Oak Group, LLC ("Pin Oak" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Managers has appointed Keith M. Casey as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Casey, who will also be a member of the Board of Managers of the Company, is part of a new Executive Leadership Team that includes Christine P. Whelchel as Executive Vice President, Operations; Nathan E. Weeks as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Carlos M. Mata, as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development; and Charles A. Cavallo III, as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. They will be reporting directly to Mr. Casey.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Keith and such a high caliber, experienced team to lead the next phase of growth for Pin Oak," said Brian A. Falik, Chief Investment Officer – Americas at Mercuria Energy on behalf of the Pin Oak Board of Managers. "Keith and the team bring such a high level of qualifications to continue the operational and commercial successes of Pin Oak in Corpus Christi as well as new ventures ahead."

Corey Leonard, who has served as CEO since 2019, is leaving the company to pursue other ventures, and the Board of Managers thanked him for his leadership in driving Pin Oak's growth.

The Company's new Executive Leadership Team has worked together in various capacities for more than a decade and has over 125 years of collective experience in the midstream and downstream energy sectors. The team shares distinctive track records in strategic growth and corporate transformation as well as a commitment to continuously improving all aspects of business operations and community engagement.

"We are excited to join Pin Oak's exceptional team and build upon their achievements," Casey said. "Pin Oak has built a premier asset base in Corpus Christi and an outstanding reputation, which we plan to expand and leverage to create additional value for all of our stakeholders. We are eager to further enhance Pin Oak's prominence in the natural gas liquids and crude oil value chains to better serve our customers in a manner that forwards their strategic goals and benefits the communities in which we operate."

About Pin Oak Corpus Christi

Pin Oak is a midstream company with operating terminals in the Corpus Christi and Taft markets with a combined 5.2 million barrels of storage capacity. The Pin Oak Corpus Christi Terminal has 4.0 million barrels of crude, NGL and refined products storage capacity with a host of pipeline connections to the region's three refineries (Flint Hills Resources, Valero, and CITGO), regional fractionation complexes and the Gray Oak and EPIC Pipeline systems. In addition to its pipeline interconnectivity, Pin Oak provides marine access ranging from regional barges up to Suezmax tankers at its marine facilities, as well as rail and truck unloading/loading solutions. The Pin Oak Taft Terminal has 1.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity with strategic connections to Gray Oak Pipeline, Cactus II Pipeline and Flint Hills Resources Midway Station. For more information, please visit www.pinoakterminals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005499/en/