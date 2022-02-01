Pin Oak Hires Keith Casey as CEO, Announces New Executive Leadership Team

Pin Oak Group, LLC ("Pin Oak" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Managers has appointed Keith M. Casey as Chief Executive Officer, effective today.
Casey, who will also be a member of the Board of Managers of the Company, is part of a new Executive Leadership Team that includes Christine P. Whelchel as Executive Vice President, Operations; Nathan E. Weeks as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Carlos M. Mata, as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development; and Charles A. Cavallo III, as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. They will be reporting directly to Mr. Casey.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Keith and such a high caliber, experienced team to lead the next phase of growth for Pin Oak," said Brian A. Falik, Chief Investment Officer – Americas at Mercuria Energy on behalf of the Pin Oak Board of Managers. "Keith and the team bring such a high level of qualifications to continue the operational and commercial successes of Pin Oak in Corpus Christi as well as new ventures ahead."
Corey Leonard, who has served as CEO since 2019, is leaving the company to pursue other ventures, and the Board of Managers thanked him for his leadership in driving Pin Oak's growth.
The Company's new Executive Leadership Team has worked together in various capacities for more than a decade and has over 125 years of collective experience in the midstream and downstream energy sectors. The team shares distinctive track records in strategic growth and corporate transformation as well as a commitment to continuously improving all aspects of business operations and community engagement.
"We are excited to join Pin Oak's exceptional team and build upon their achievements," Casey said. "Pin Oak has built a premier asset base in Corpus Christi and an outstanding reputation, which we plan to expand and leverage to create additional value for all of our stakeholders. We are eager to further enhance Pin Oak's prominence in the natural gas liquids and crude oil value chains to better serve our customers in a manner that forwards their strategic goals and benefits the communities in which we operate."
About Pin Oak Corpus Christi
Pin Oak is a midstream company with operating terminals in the Corpus Christi and Taft markets with a combined 5.2 million barrels of storage capacity. The Pin Oak Corpus Christi Terminal has 4.0 million barrels of crude, NGL and refined products storage capacity with a host of pipeline connections to the region's three refineries (Flint Hills Resources, Valero, and CITGO), regional fractionation complexes and the Gray Oak and EPIC Pipeline systems. In addition to its pipeline interconnectivity, Pin Oak provides marine access ranging from regional barges up to Suezmax tankers at its marine facilities, as well as rail and truck unloading/loading solutions. The Pin Oak Taft Terminal has 1.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity with strategic connections to Gray Oak Pipeline, Cactus II Pipeline and Flint Hills Resources Midway Station. For more information, please visit www.pinoakterminals.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005499/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.