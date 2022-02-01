Cliff Atkinson Named President of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Visionary hospitality executive to oversee operations of 67-story vertically-integrated luxury resort destination

Celebrated hospitality leader Cliff Atkinson has been appointed President of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a vertically-integrated luxury hotel, gaming, entertainment, and meeting destination conceived by Fontainebleau Development. Atkinson has already assumed leadership of Fontainebleau Las Vegas as it continues to build its in-house team, and he will continue to execute the strategy laid out by Fontainebleau Development as the resort is readied for its global debut on the Las Vegas Strip in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"When we set out to identify a visionary leader for our next-generation luxury resort, Cliff's knowledge and relevant hands-on approach and experience, coupled with the perspective gained from nearly 30 years in hospitality, made him the unequivocal choice for Fontainebleau Las Vegas," says Fontainebleau Development Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Soffer. "With Cliff guiding our team, we move forward with even greater confidence and trust in our vision for the future of the Fontainebleau brand and Las Vegas."

Atkinson comes to Fontainebleau Las Vegas having established himself as one of the Strip's most dynamic leaders. Most recently, he served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WE Advisory Group, providing direction on business development strategies, revenue management services, operations, turnarounds, and new building development. Prior to founding his consulting firm, Atkinson served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, where, among other accomplishments, he executed a robust engagement strategy to increase employee communication and satisfaction among the property's 3,300 team members.

"So much of Cliff's success is rooted in his ability to build human capital and company cultures through a combination of business acumen, empathy, confidence, and natural charisma," adds President of Fontainebleau Development Brett Mufson. "Those genuine qualities and his achievements align perfectly with the Fontainebleau brand, our culture, and commitment to first class service and memorable experiences for our guests."

Mr. Atkinson has also served as Senior Vice President of Hotel Strategy for MGM Resorts International, and in General Manager roles for Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in Las Vegas and San Francisco, as well as New York's Gramercy Park Hotel. In 2014, Atkinson was named "Hotelier of the Year" by the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association.

"What the Fontainebleau brand has achieved in its 50-year history is unrivaled in this industry, and now I have the opportunity to merge the team's vision with my background in luxury, lifestyle, and service, as we look to reshape the hospitality and gaming experience on the Strip," Atkinson says. "Fontainebleau Las Vegas is, without question, the beacon of change for the future of Las Vegas.

"I feel as if my entire career has prepared me for this role. It's a tremendous honor to lead Fontainebleau Las Vegas and bring the property to life."

Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings full circle Fontainebleau Development's longtime vision of hosting its iconic brand on the Strip. Additional details about Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found at fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a vertically-integrated, luxury 67-story hotel, gaming, entertainment, and meeting destination scheduled to open fourth quarter of 2023. Created by Fontainebleau Development, which designs, builds, and operates premier hospitality, commercial, retail, and luxury properties, in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings full circle the company's longtime vision of hosting its iconic brand on the Las Vegas Strip. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd. adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature more than 3,700 uniquely designed hotel rooms, more than 550,000 square feet of convention space, and a world-class collection of restaurants and shops, pool experiences, vibrant nightlife options, and coveted spa and wellness offerings.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

One of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, Fontainebleau Development (fbdev.com) has a diverse portfolio which includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company designs, builds, owns, markets, and operates their properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. To date, Fontainebleau has established a diverse portfolio, including premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest grossing and well-known food, beverage, and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 50-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $25 billion in total transaction value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005517/en/