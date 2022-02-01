FedEx Announces Launch of Student Ambassador Program

Program to provide students from eight HBCUs with a unique, practical experience designed to help prepare them for leadership and the workforce.

FedEx FDX, the world's largest express transportation company, today announced the launch of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program. The program demonstrates a continued commitment to help prepare students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to be future leaders with opportunities to learn about the FedEx enterprise from executives, build leadership and career-ready skills, and participate in unique experiences, while also helping expand the company's pipeline for diverse talent.

Student participants were selected from the following HBCUs:

Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.)

Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)

LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis, Tenn.)

Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, Miss.)

Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.)

Paul Quinn College (Dallas, TX.)

Miles College (Fairfield, Ala.)

Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, N.C.)

The program will officially kick off in March, with the first cohort of students who will participate in virtual and hybrid meetings. The intent is to introduce a new cohort each year, to align with the five-year commitment to HBCUs that FedEx announced last year.

Students were selected based on their career interests in various areas, including e-commerce, sustainability, IT/tech, logistics, marketing communications, sales, data/analytics, operations, and more. The students will have the opportunity to participate in seminars designed to provide empowerment, engagement, and education; plus, access to resources that will hopefully offer them an edge as they prepare to enter the workforce after college. In addition, the first cohort of student participants will help set the direction for upcoming FedEx Ambassador programs, such as career pathways initiatives, HBCU leadership institutes, and student forums/think tanks.

FedEx also hosted a ‘Listen and Learn' conversation with NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace with sports representatives from Tennessee State and Jackson State Universities. Hamlin unveiled a special HBCU paint scheme featured on his #11 FedEx Toyota during last year's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona; and presidents from Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, LeMoyne-Owen College and Mississippi Valley State University participated in a virtual roundtable discussion.

"The FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador program will continue to strengthen our important relationships with HBCUs across the country," said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of human resources at FedEx. "We're preparing tomorrow's leaders, and the students we reach through this program will gain valuable practical experience that will help prepare them to enter the workforce. It will also help us to continue to bring diverse talent into our pipeline at FedEx."

FedEx leaders, school presidents, and student program participants will participate in a special ceremonial presentation during the ringing of The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 1 commemorating the launch of the program and a nationwide celebration of Black History.

To learn more about FedEx support of HBCUs, please visit www.fedexcares.com.

