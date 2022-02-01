Volta Supercharges Business Opportunities for Commercial Properties and Retail Locations with New SVP of Charging Solutions Rick Baker

Baker will help catalyze Volta's behavior-based EV charging and digital media dual approach to drive successful business outcomes for partners

Volta, Inc. VLTA, the industry leader in commerce and people-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging, today announced the appointment of Rick Baker as its Senior Vice President of Charging Solutions.

Baker will lead the Charging Solutions organization responsible for growing Volta's partnerships with commercial properties and retail locations. He will work in tandem with the Volta Media™ Network team to ensure all clients and partners can leverage Volta's full suite of solutions to capture the greatest economic upside for their core businesses. He will report directly to the company's Chief Revenue Officer, Brandt Hastings.

"Volta was built to re-imagine the kind of infrastructure that can catalyze and accelerate the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles. And our deep understanding of the accompanying shift in consumer behavior allows us to deliver unique insights that drive strong business outcomes for our site partners and advertisers alike," said Hastings. "Rick's robust background in software and hardware sales strategy, in addition to his expertise in corporate transformation, will be tremendous assets as Volta reaches its next stage of growth."

Baker has over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth, creating commercial strategies, building new business and developing partnerships, and pre-sales engineering. Before joining Volta, he was Chief Revenue Officer at OTTO Motors, a venture capital and private equity-backed startup that works with manufacturing and warehouse clients, including several of the automotive OEMs and GE, Amway, Danfoss, and Faurecia, to create resilient supply chains. Before OTTO Motors, Baker worked for numerous automation and software companies and served in the U.S. military for 15 years.

"After more than two decades working with various AI, automation, and software companies, I recognize true innovation when I see it," said Baker. "Volta's dual EV charging and digital media capabilities connect clean miles to commerce, offering unique value to business partners looking to embrace sustainable forms of transportation - and the new consumer priorities that come along with it. I look forward to being part of Volta's continued growth as electric vehicles become increasingly mainstream."

Volta provides seamless, universal, and reliable charging that complements consumers' daily lives and routines – meeting people where they live, shop, work, and play. With unique charging stations that feature eye-catching digital screens located near the entrances of premier commercial locations, Volta's network is among the most utilized in the U.S.

About Volta

Volta Inc. VLTA is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visit www.voltacharging.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, statements regarding Volta's strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: intense competition faced by Volta in the EV charging market and in its content activities; the possibility that Volta is not able to build on and develop strong relationships with real estate and retail partners to build out its charging network and content partners to expand its content sales activities; market conditions, including seasonality, that may impact the demand for EVs and EV charging stations or content on Volta's digital displays; risks, cost overruns and delays associated with construction and installation of Volta's charging stations; risks associated with any future expansion by Volta into additional international markets; cost increases, delays or new or increased taxation or other restrictions on the availability or cost of electricity; rapid technological change in the EV industry may require Volta to continue to develop new products and product innovations, which it may not be able to do successfully or without significant cost; the risk that Volta's shift to including a pay-for-use charging business model and the requirement of mobile check-ins adversely impacts Volta's ability to retain driver interest, content partners and site hosts; the EV market may not continue to grow as expected; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Volta's Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Volta files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Volta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

