U.S. K-12 Tutoring Jumps 1,000% as Parents Look to Equip Kids With Stronger Math Skills

Beginning in 2020, approximately 1 in 5 upper-income parents turned to outside support to help their children with K-12 learning1. That number continues to increase. Especially concerning for parents is the widening math gap, where U.S. students continue to fall behind. With the gap greater for under-represented populations, tutoring brands are now looking to even the playing field so students and families of all abilities and income levels can access the same high-quality tutoring resources.

Cuemath, an established teacher-led one-on online math tutoring service popular in India, is leading the charge. In just the last nine months, the company has increased U.S. student enrollment by 1,000 percent, with an average of 170,000 U.S. students using its instructor-led classes, math workshops and worksheets.

Cuemath, new to the U.S., is wildly successful in India where online supplemental learning is commonplace. Google-backed and accredited by STEM.org, Cuemath has a mission to create "One Billion Math Minds" across the globe to fill a growing demand for future employees with strong math and science aptitude2.

"U.S. families are looking for personalized resources for students but are moving away from in-person, face-to-face tutoring," says Vivek Sunder, CEO of Cuemath. "At the same time, math apps and games are not a replacement for instructor-led teaching customized for each student. Cuemath offers the best of both worlds which is why our adoption rate is accelerating."

Personalized learning is the future of learning. By pairing classroom learning with personalized, innovative teaching models that promote intuitive learning, Cuemath is helping U.S. students of all ages learn and master math concepts. Adaptive hints and suggestions allow students to receive the right amount of guidance at every step, so they can master difficult concepts more easily. With Cuemath, students can ask questions and interact with instructors through video or chat, getting instant feedback on performance.

About Cuemath

Designed with input from math experts at Harvard, Stanford, Cambridge and Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Cuemath is the math support you wish you had as a child. It combines adaptive and visual learning techniques with best-in-class curriculum to support accelerated math skill-building, intuition and aptitude. Cuemath has been used by more than 200,000 students across 20+ countries, giving K-12 students a solid foundation in math, coding and logic to create the independent thinkers and invincible problem solvers we need to fill future STEM careers. The Bengaluru-based company is backed by Sequoia Capital and Alphabet's CapitalG. Learn more at www.cuemath.com.

